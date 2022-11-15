Dubai, UAE: . Dubai National Insurance (DNI), one of the leading insurance companies in the UAE, has partnered with Neuron, a leading Medical TPA in the UAE and United Kingdom based reinsurance company AXA PPP healthcare Limited.

Mr Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer, DNI, said, "We are delighted to announce our partnership to launch a wide range of International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) products in the UAE. The new range of medical insurance products will be administered by Neuron one of the leading third-party administrators in the UAE, to provide our customers access to the benefits the new IPMI products include as an offering. As DNI, we remain committed to fostering collaborations and partnerships that will strengthen our portfolio in the IPMI space as well as provide our customers with the highest quality of services and value.

Laurent Pochat-Cottilloux, CEO AXA Life & Health – Reinsurance Solutions, “We are committed to working with and cultivating our relationship with our partners to ensure seamless integration, giving customers peace of mind that they will not only continue to enjoy the support of AXA but also benefit from the combined expertise that DNI and Neuron have to offer.”

Mr. Umair Nizami, CEO of NAS Neuron Health Services commented, “We are pleased to collaborate with Dubai National Insurance to successfully roll out a range of innovative health insurance products to the UAE population. We are confident that our exceptional provider partnerships, people, and technology, would enable us to deliver convenient and affordable healthcare access to DNI’s members."

About DNI

One of the leading Insurance Companies in Dubai, Dubai National Insurance & Reinsurance PSC (DNI), is operating since1991 with a branch in Abu Dhabi. We are a multiline insurer with products spanning across Motor, Medical, Travel, Home and various other commercial insurances like Group Medical, Group Life, Engineering, Marine, Property and Liability. Our expert team of insurance and reinsurance professionals will provide the best insurance policies at competitive rates in comparison to industry peers. Our hassle-free claims services will enhance our mutual relationship.

DNI puts customer experience, innovation, financial stability, and value creation on our priority list with the approach to design tailored solutions based on a comprehensive understanding of customers and protection needs.

Following a change in management in early 2021, DNI has engaged in broadening its distribution platforms and entered strategic partnerships for underwriting growth.

About Neuron:

Neuron is a wholly owned subsidiary of NAS Neuron Health Services, the largest medical TPA group in the UAE. Serving over 1.8 Million lives in the UAE on behalf of its 50+ payer partners, Neuron utilises its proprietary, state of the art, medical claims management systems and digital health solutions, combined with most competitive tariffs with medical providers, to offer best in class health services.

