Dubai, UAE: dnata Travel Group is enhancing its long-standing partnership with Club Med, the world’s leading provider of upscale, all-inclusive holidays, as demand for its travel experiences from the GCC countries increases.

dnata Representation Services has been exclusive distributor for Club Med in the region since 2013. As local traveller demand soars for more comprehensive holiday packages inclusive of meal plans, activities, flights, and transfers, dnata is bringing Club Med experiences closer than ever to the region through exclusive rates, tailor-made packages, and a host of new resorts for 2022.

Known for its ‘Sun’ and ‘Ski’ resorts in sought-after and unique locations worldwide, Club Med continues to grow with new openings, renovations and extensions annually. Its mountain escapes are popular with GCC travellers seeking nature-based holidays including new resorts in the French Alps (La Rosière) and Canada (Quebec Charlevoix) which launched in 2021.

With the launch of 2022’s ‘summer mountain’ holiday season, Club Med offers a playground for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts with six resorts in Europe open until September. The popular hiking, trail, biking and yoga activities on offer are included as part of its all-inclusive concept, bookable in the GCC with dnata Travel. Highly-anticipated for the winter 2022/23 season are new ski resort launches in Tignes and Val d'Isère, the latter being the first of Club Med’s luxury Exclusive Collection Resorts to be located in the mountains.

John Bevan, Divisional Senior Vice President, dnata Travel Group, commented: "We are growing our partnership of almost a decade with Club Med as we expand its presence across the GCC. Demand for travel is at a high, and local trends include a rise in popularity in all-inclusive offerings and nature-based retreats, making Club Med’s ‘summer mountain’ holidays and enhanced winter ski portfolio excellent options for GCC travellers."

In addition to its mountain resorts, popular locations for GCC travellers to book a Club Med holiday with dnata Travel have included beach resorts in the Maldives, Bali, Seychelles, Mauritius and Phuket.

This summer Club Med is also opening a brand-new property in Marbella, Spain. Nestled at the foot of the Sierra Blanca mountains, the resort offers Mediterranean Sea views and a short distance to the city centre. It’s also located in close proximity to Spanish Riviera golf courses, whilst golf practice facilities, tuition and classes are offered within the resort.

Henri Giscard d'Estaing, President of Club Med, added: "Through our enhanced partnership with dnata, we hope to bring more of the Club Med range to the forefront of travellers’ minds across the GCC. Rising in popularity from the Middle East are our offerings in Bali, the Maldives and Seychelles, whilst we anticipate our Marbella resort will be sought-after by the regions’ golf enthusiasts. Our enhanced ‘summer mountain’ product for 2022 offers new ways to experience the beautiful alps in Europe, perfect for travellers seeking a true escape amidst some of the world’s most exquisite natural surroundings, ahead of our resorts opening again for ever-popular ski seasons for winter 2022/2023."

Available to book exclusively through dnata Travel in the GCC, Club Med experiences include accommodation in its range of 3-Trident, 4-Trident and Exclusive Collection (equivalent to 5-Trident or 5-star) resorts. Its all-inclusive packages include accommodation, all-day beverages and cuisine, childcare, entertainment, health insurance, a range of sport and leisure activities, resort transfers, and return flights.

Travellers can find out more about Club Med’s full range of Sun and Ski holidays at www.dnataTravel.com/offers/club-med. To make a booking, travellers can visit the dnata Travel experts at any of its retail outlets, call or WhatsApp 800 DNATA (36282), or email holidays@dnatatravel.com.

Coming soon as part of its enhanced partnership, dnata Travel is set to launch a new Club Med GCC website with a host of packages tailor-made for local travellers, bookable online.