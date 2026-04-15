Canada has emerged as the clearest winner from current geopolitical disruption in incentive travel planning, while the Gulf States is seeing the sharpest fall in confidence, according to the latest SITE Pulse Survey.

Canada recorded a net sentiment score of +66.7% among European respondents and +46.4% among the Rest of World, while the Gulf States fell to -82.1% among US respondents, -72.4% among Europeans, -54.2% among Rest of World respondents and -21.4% among Asian respondents.

The findings show planners rotating away from destinations perceived to be close to the current Middle East conflict and towards destinations seen as more stable. Europe also benefited from that shift, posting +53.7% among European respondents, while Asia and Oceania scored +31.0% and +32.1% respectively with the same group.

Canada’s strength is particularly striking because it cuts across source markets. It remains positive among US respondents at +15.1%, climbs to +66.7% among Europeans and also reaches +46.4% among Rest of World respondents, making it the most consistent beneficiary in the survey.

The US presents a more mixed picture. US respondents remain positive about domestic programmes, with the US scoring +22.8% among that group, but the destination is negative with every non-US cohort: -19.4% among Europeans, -33.3% among Asians and -34.6% among Rest of World respondents.

Taken together, the results point to a fast-moving reallocation of incentive demand, with Canada and Europe attracting business that might previously have gone to the Middle East and nearby destinations.

Commenting on the findings, Melissa Moten, Vice President Experience & Event Solutions – BCD Meetings & Events & Chair of the SITE Research Committee, said: “What we’re seeing is not a drop in demand for incentive travel, but a shift in mindset. Planners are highly attuned to global developments and are making thoughtful, strategic decisions about where to place their programmes. Destinations that are perceived as stable, accessible and aligned with client expectations are rising to the top.”

The survey highlights the resilience of the incentive travel sector, even in times of uncertainty, while making clear that destination perception is now being reflected in hard sentiment shifts across major source markets.

Pádraic Gilligan, Head of Research & Consultancy at SITE, added: “Incentive travel has always been both rational and emotional. Right now, the emotional dimension - how a destination feels in terms of safety, stability and alignment - is playing a more prominent role. What’s particularly interesting is how quickly sentiment can shift, and how clearly that shift is reflected in destination preference.”

“For destinations and DMCs, the opportunity lies in understanding these signals and responding with clarity. Those who can position themselves as trusted, reliable and experience-rich will be best placed to capture demand as it reorients.”

Hasan Dinc, President of SITE and Managing Director of ODS Turkey, concluded: “Providing our global community with timely, relevant research is a key priority for the SITE International Board of Directors during my presidency. The SITE Pulse Survey is part of that commitment – ensuring our members have the data and insight they need to make informed decisions in an increasingly complex landscape.”

The SITE Pulse Survey is designed as a rapid-response research tool, capturing industry sentiment in real time and providing actionable insights for destinations, DMCs and incentive travel professionals. The figures cited are net sentiment scores, calculated by subtracting the percentage planning less travel to a destination, or ruling it out altogether, from the percentage planning more travel or newly considering it.

This edition of the survey was conducted between 25 March and 6 April 2026 and gathered 193 valid responses from incentive travel professionals across the US, Europe, Asia and a broader Rest of World cohort. -TradeArabia News Service