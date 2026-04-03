Statistics released by the International Air Transport Association (Iata) on Monday, 30 March, revealed global air cargo demand increased by 11.2% year-on-year in February 2026.

IATA's data for February 2026 global air cargo markets showed:



- Total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), rose by 11.2% compared to February 2025 levels (+11.6% for international operations).

- Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), increased by 8.5% compared to February 2025 (+9.8% for international operations).

“Air cargo demand grew 11.2% in February. Even considering the boost that February received from the movement of goods ahead of Lunar New Year, the month showed strong growth," said Willie Walsh, Iata’s director general.

"The outbreak of war in the Middle East at the end of the month, however, makes it difficult to see how full-year performance will unfold. Sharply rising fuel costs, fuel scarcity in parts of the world, and the severe disruption to key cargo hubs in the Gulf are major shifts," he continued.

"While air cargo has repeatedly proven its resilience in the face of disruption, an early resolution of the war along with a normalisation of fuel supply and costs would be in everybody’s interest.”

Several factors in the operating environment should be noted:



- The global goods trade grew by 5.2% year-on-year in January.



- Jet fuel prices rose 1.2% year-on-year in February, while a widening Brent–jet fuel crack spread highlighted continued volatility in refining margins.



- Global manufacturing sentiment strengthened in February, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising to 53.1, remaining above the 50-point expansion threshold. The PMI for new export orders rose to 51.4, above the growth threshold and the highest level since July 2021, indicating positive conditions for air cargo demand.

February regional performance



- Asia-Pacific airlines saw a 13.6% year-on-year growth in air cargo demand in February. Capacity increased by 10.1% year-on-year.

- North American carriers saw a 9.4% year-on-year increase in air cargo demand in February. Capacity increased by 5.3% year-on-year.

- European carriers saw a 6.9% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in February. Capacity increased 6.1% year-on-year.

- Middle Eastern carriers saw a 16.5% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in February. Capacity increased by 13.5% year-on-year.

- Latin American and Caribbean carriers saw a 0.7% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in February, the weakest performance of all regions. Capacity increased by 4.5% year-on-year.

- African airlines saw a 21.0% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in February, the strongest rise of all regions. Capacity increased by 17.3% year-on-year.

Trade lane growth

Air freight volumes in February 2026 increased across all major trade corridors.

Trade Lane YoY Growth Notes Market Share of Industry Africa-Asia +61.9% 8 consecutive months of growth 1.3% Asia-North America +9.1% 1 month of growth 23.4% Europe-Asia +13.1% 36 consecutive months of growth 21.5% Europe-Middle East +9.3% 2 consecutive months of growth 5.2% Europe-North America +5.7% 25 consecutive months of growth 13.5% Middle East-Asia +24.0% 12 consecutive months of growth 7.4% Within Asia +9.1% 28 consecutive months of growth 7.3% Within Europe +7. 8% 1 month of growth 1.9%

* Share is based on full-year 2025 CTKs.

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