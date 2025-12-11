Dubai, UAE: As 2025 draws to a close, DMDC, one of Dubai’s leading interior design and construction firms, revealed a decisive shift in market behaviour: high-net-worth buyers and investors are now prioritising strategic renovation over relocation, using redevelopment as a primary wealth creation tool.

Recent data supports this. The UAE renovation market is currently valued at approximately USD 32.4 billion in 2024, with expectations of reaching USD 42.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. This indicates a shift among homeowners who are increasingly opting to invest in home upgrades instead of relocating.

DMDC revealed that investors now make up nearly 40% of the company’s turnover, with Europeans driving the demand for renovations.

To date, the company has signed AED 223 million in projects across Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, Dubai Hills, and Jumeirah Golf Estates, cementing its role at the centre of Dubai’s luxury redevelopment trend.

Raji Daou, CEO of DMDC, commented, “In today’s competitive market, renovation is not merely an aesthetic choice, it’s a strategic investment. One of our recent clients purchased a Palm Jumeirah villa at AED 30 million, invested AED 11 million in structural redevelopment and plot extension, and the property is now positioned for market entry at AED 65 million. This 50% increase in value reflects the substantial upside our renovation model offers.”

He added: “At DMDC, our growth from one employee to over 800 in four years was driven by systems, accountability, and an obsession with execution quality. We do not subcontract, we control every layer. That control is what protects ROI.”



DMDC’s operational model integrates design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, and construction under one ecosystem, supported by advanced digital workflows and cross-functional teams. This significantly enhances transparency and efficiency, reducing project turnaround times – critical when managing high-value renovations where precision is paramount.

In line with this integrated strategy, DMDC launched DMDC Estates in April 2025, the group’s dedicated investment arm with a planned AED 100 million commitment across prime Dubai communities.

In November 2025, DMDC Woodworks commenced operations as a 30,000 sq. ft in-house joinery and manufacturing facility, backed by an investment of approximately AED 10 million, enabling full control over bespoke interiors and finishes.



Collaboration remains at the heart of DMDC’s projects. The company ensures that its design, engineering, and site management teams are in sync, preventing costly misalignments and enhancing the overall project experience for clients.



As DMDC celebrates its fourth anniversary, having grown from one employee to 800, the focus remains on reshaping perceptions of renovations, elevating them from mere improvements to strategic investments that offer true value.

About DMDC

DMDC is a vertically integrated luxury renovation and fit-out group in Dubai with more than 800 in-house staff across construction, MEP, interiors, manufacturing, and design. Supported by DMDC Woodworks, DMDC Design, and DMDC Estates, the company delivers high-specification villa transformations with consistent, measurable resale uplift across Dubai’s prime residential markets.

For more information, please visit https://www.dmdc.ae/