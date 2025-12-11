Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with HMS Bergbau AG, a German-headquartered, international commodity trading company, to market and distribute ENOC’s marine lubricants portfolio across the strategically important European markets of Spain and Türkiye.

The partnership marks a significant step in ENOC's global expansion strategy, reinforcing its position as a leading integrated energy player and extending reach into high-growth maritime corridors that are vital to international trade and energy logistics.

Under the agreement, HMS Bergbau AG will leverage its extensive network, logistics, and storage capabilities to ensure reliable delivery of ENOC Group’s advanced marine lubricant solutions in both countries.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO of ENOC Group, said: “ENOC Group remains committed to advancing the UAE’s global energy footprint by strengthening our presence in strategic maritime hubs around the world. This strategic partnership with HMS Bergbau AG extends our reach into new and dynamic markets and demonstrates ENOC’s agility and forward-looking approach as we continue to deliver world-class marine solutions that support global trade and enhance the reliability of vessel operations across key global hubs.”

Spain and Türkiye’s ports sit at the crossroads of major continents and critical maritime trade routes as vital gateways that drive global commerce and regional economic growth. ENOC Group’s marine lubricants will be crucial for ensuring the operational efficiency, prolonged engine life, and reliability of all vessel types across these essential routes.

Dennis Schwindt, CEO of HMS Bergbau AG, said: “This partnership marks an important step in diversifying HMS Bergbau AG’s portfolio and expanding our presence in the marine lubricants segment. By integrating ENOC’s proven technical capabilities with our robust European network, we are well positioned to deliver comprehensive, dependable solutions to customers We value this collaboration with ENOC and look forward to further integration and cooperation in the future.”

The partnership further supports ENOC Group’s goal to advance global trade and maritime sustainability while driving its international growth ambitions, aiming to expand marine lubricant supply coverage to over 900 ports worldwide by the end of 2025.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

About HMS Bergbau AG:

HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies headquartered in Germany. Its core business is the international purchase and sale of commodities such as coal products, liquid fuels, oil and gas, cement, ores, as well as other bulk products. Its customers include renowned international industrial companies as well as energy traders and producers, to whom the raw materials are delivered in time and world-wide. With activities spanning Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, HMS Bergbau AG also benefits from preferred access to high-quality raw material reserves and an extensive global network.