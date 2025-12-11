Dubai, UAE: The British University in Dubai (BUiD) has achieved a major milestone, ranking 10th in the Arab world and 4th in the UAE in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) Arab University Rankings. This remarkable achievement demonstrates BUiD’s continued ascent as one of the region’s leading research-driven institutions and highlights its strong performance across core indicators of research excellence, teaching quality, international outlook, and innovation.

In addition to its overall ranking, BUiD has achieved notable national positions across key disciplines in the THE 2026 Subject Rankings in the UAE:

Education – 2nd

Business– 3rd

Computer Science – 6th

Engineering – 7th

Law– 10th

These results highlight BUiD’s academic strength across diverse fields and reinforce its commitment to offering high-impact programmes aligned with the UAE’s knowledge and innovation priorities.

Prof. Abdullah Alshamsi, BUiD’s Vice Chancellor commented on this achievement, “This ranking represents a significant milestone for our university. It reflects the dedication of our faculty, the achievements of our students, and the trust of our partners, BUiD remains committed to shaping a knowledge-based future for Dubai, the UAE, and the wider Arab world.”

BUiD’s research-intensive British model, world-class faculty, and vibrant international community have enabled the University to excel consistently in citations, research productivity, and postgraduate education. With pioneering programmes in AI, engineering, business, education, and law, BUiD continues to equip future leaders with the skills and expertise needed to advance national and regional development.

About The British University in Dubai

The British University in Dubai (BUiD) was established as a not-for-profit entity by law number 5 in 2003 by His Highness the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai.

The University grew out of collaborations between British and Dubai academic, government and commercial organisations to make a unique contribution to the UAE and the wider region. The founders of the University are the Al Maktoum Foundation, Dubai Development and Investment Authority (now Dubai Holding), Rolls-Royce, the British Business Group of Dubai and the Northern Emirates (now British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD)and Emirates NBD.

The University is governed by a Council formed every three years by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the chancellorship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The academic support that BUiD enjoys from its alliance with Russell Group universities in the UK has contributed to its success. These universities include the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow, and the University of Manchester - all in the world’s top 100.

BUiD is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education & Scientific Research. Our qualifications are also recognised internationally by UK ENIC. BUiD has achieved global quality accreditation through the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA). Our internal quality assurance includes processes that ensure our programmes and students’ achievements are of standards on a par with those of our UK university partners.

BUiD offers full- and part-time research-based Doctorate and PhD programmes, Masters and MBA programmes, and Postgraduate Diplomas, in the fields of education, business, law, engineering, finance, construction, computer Science, AI, cybersecurity and IT.

BUiD also offers undergraduate programmes in the fields of computer science, AI, cybersecurity, engineering, finance, business, and law.

BUiD works in collaboration with leading organisations and institutions including its major contributing partner the Knowledge Fund Establishment, Atkins, the UAE Ministry of Education, and government and associated bodies across the UAE’s public and private sectors.