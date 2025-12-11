Dubai, UAE: Dubai Holding Entertainment (DHE) is proud to announce the official launch of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme across its entire portfolio of entertainment and leisure destinations. Effective immediately, all DHE destinations will offer Sunflower lanyards to discreetly support guests with non-visible disabilities, ensuring they receive the understanding, time, and assistance they may need during their visit.

The internationally recognised Sunflower programme supports individuals living with conditions such as autism, ADHD, chronic illnesses, dementia, and mental health challenges. Sunflower lanyards will be available free of charge at designated ticketing counters across DHE destinations.

The rollout coincides with the International Month for Persons with Disabilities, reinforcing the UAE’s ongoing national mission to become one of the most inclusive and accessible societies in the world. It also marks DHE’s annual Inclusion Week, an internal initiative dedicated to driving awareness and education around disability inclusion across the organisation.

Starting 5 December 2025, guests will find the Sunflower programme available at the following destinations across Dubai Holding Entertainment’s portfolio:

LEGOLAND® Dubai

LEGOLAND® Water Park

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai

Real Madrid World

The World of Riverland™

Ain Dubai

Sea Breeze

ROXY Cinemas

The View Palm Jumeirah

Wild Wadi Waterpark™

Global Village

The Green Planet™ Dubai

Inside Burj Al Arab

Arcade by Hub Zero

To date, over 80% of customer-facing staff across these destinations have received dedicated training to recognise and support guests wearing the Sunflower lanyard with care, empathy, and respect.

Alanood Al Hashemi, Vice President of Organisational Culture & Impact at Dubai Holding Entertainment, stated: “The launch of the Sunflower programme reinforces our mission to ensure every guest feels valued. We are proud to roll this out during International Month for Persons with Disabilities and as part of our annual Inclusion Week.”

Andy Faulkner, Chief Executive Officer of Topland, the exclusive partner of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower in the Middle East, said:

"I am thrilled to welcome Dubai Holding Entertainment to the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme. Their decision to champion this initiative across their incredible portfolio of destinations demonstrates a powerful commitment to creating environments where every guest feels understood and supported. This partnership represents an exciting milestone for inclusion in the region, and I congratulate the entire DHE team for taking such a meaningful step. Together, we are paving the way for a more empathetic, accessible, and inclusive visitor experience for all."

The implementation of the programme marks another important step in Dubai Holding Entertainment’s wider accessibility strategy, aimed at enhancing guest experiences and removing barriers for individuals of all abilities. Dubai Holding Entertainment remains committed to ensuring its destinations reflect the values of inclusivity, empathy, and universal access.

About the Sunflower programme:

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower is an international symbol that discreetly signals that a person may need additional time, assistance, or understanding. The programme is widely adopted in airports, theme parks, hospitals, retailers, and public venues around the world.

About Dubai Holding Entertainment™:

Dubai Holding Entertainment is one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region. It develops, operates and manages some of Dubai’s most iconic attractions and family destinations, creating exceptional experiences, attracting millions of visitors each year. The portfolio includes Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park, comprising of MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the region, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, and the region’s only LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel as well as Real Madrid World, the first ever football theme park together with RIVERLAND™ Dubai, a themed food and dining hub that connects the destination. LAPITA™, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, Autograph Collection, a 5-star Polynesian-themed family hotel that is part of Marriott International, offers guests a stay just steps from the world-famous parks T-REX Glamping, also at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, is the world’s only dinosaur-themed glamping experience. Owned and operated by Dubai Holding Entertainment, the destination offers premium short-stay accommodation in air-conditioned tents and family suites, alongside themed dining and dinosaur-inspired entertainment. Coca-Cola Arena, one of the region’s largest multipurpose indoor arenas; Wild Wadi Waterpark™, Dubai’s original family-friendly waterpark, with views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah; ROXY Cinemas, offering a premium cinema experience across Dubai including Roxy Xtreme, the largest screen in Middle East and North Africa; The Green Planet Dubai, the Middle East’s only indoor tropical rainforest with an outdoor Nature Park, Global Village, the region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment (between October and April); Ain Dubai, the largest and tallest observation wheel in the world, The View Palm Jumeirah, the highest vantage point on Palm Jumeirah with 240 meters above ground with 360-degree views; Arabian Radio Network (ARN), the largest radio network in the region; MPN, a multimedia sales house operating premium out-of-home assets, video production, event sponsorship, and activations; among many others.