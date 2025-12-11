New Lenovo ThinkSystem DS Series Storage Arrays provide simple deployment and management for virtualized environments running mission-critical enterprise workloads

New Lenovo ThinkAgile FX Series provides maximum flexibility and investment protection with a multi-vendor hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) appliance

Tailored Lenovo Hybrid Cloud Advisory and Deployment services leverage structured and unstructured data to achieve business outcomes with AI

Lenovo today announced an expansive series of new data storage, virtualization solutions and data management services, designed to help customers modernize their IT and data infrastructure for powering enterprise applications and AI ready capabilities. Today’s new offerings include new Lenovo ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile data storage and virtualization solutions, announced in tandem with data management services. Designed to provide a modern foundation for enterprises and mid-size businesses achieving AI innovations, this announcement combines complementary hardware, software and services offerings to help deploy, manage, and unleash the true potential of enterprise data.

“Sixty-three percent of organizations either do not have or are unsure if they have the right data management practices for AI, according to a survey by Gartner®.” Customer unique data is the differentiation that will drive their competitive advantage and most accurate results, however 80% of storage deployed in the last 5 years is on slower hard drive-based storage (according to IDC reporting) that is not optimized for AI. At the same time, customers are challenged with new virtualization and containerization requirements that demand open solutions. Businesses must mitigate this risk by ensuring their enterprise data systems and practices are modernized for advanced use cases.

“With disruptions in enterprise virtualization strategies and the mandate to make their data ready for the most demanding workloads, organizations are looking to modernize their legacy infrastructure with open solutions,” said Stuart McRae, Executive Director and General Manager of Data Storage at Lenovo. “These new offerings provide the security, flexibility, and performance to optimize enterprise applications and power enterprises to extract maximum value from data.”

Flexibility and Choice for Virtualization and Data Needs

Businesses today need the efficiency and cyber resiliency of their systems to run parallel to performance, simplicity, and scalability with an option to deploy on-prem and hybrid so that the data can stay in place for compliance while AI workloads run where appropriate. Lenovo has introduced new Lenovo ThinkSystem and Lenovo ThinkAgile Enterprise offerings optimized or AI, virtualization and storage bottlenecks, including:

Lenovo ThinkSystem DS Series Storage Arrays: All-flash and protected Storage Area Network (SAN) block storage systems that are simple to deploy and manage for virtualized environments, improving performance and efficiency for virtualization and data modernization.

Lenovo ThinkAgile FX Series: Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) that delivers an open architecture that supports seamless conversion between select HCI solutions without replacing hardware, delivering maximum investment protection and flexibility.

Lenovo ThinkAgile MX Series for disaggregated storage for Microsoft Azure Local: As a hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) integrated appliance provider with Microsoft, we are expanding support for disaggregated external Fibre Channel Storage Area Networks (SAN to deliver greater enterprise storage support for virtualization customers.

Lenovo ThinkAgile MX Series with NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000: Integrated next generation GPU support to power advanced AI performance capabilities for enterprise inferencing with Microsoft Azure Local.

Lenovo ThinkAgile HX Series for AI Lenovo’s HCI offering features Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI) software stack to enable customers running in virtualized and distributed containerized environments to deploy, run, and scale AI models in minutes.

Complete Lifecycle Services Optimized for Advanced Workloads including AI

To help customers fully realize the benefits of their new systems and prepare their data for AI, Lenovo is extending this momentum with a broad portfolio of hybrid cloud and data lifecycle services designed to modernize environments, strengthen reliability, and support evolving storage and AI workload requirements. This portfolio includes Lenovo Deployment Services for ThinkAgile and ThinkSystem that help organizations accelerate time to value through more efficient infrastructure rollout, alongside a range of storage services that can be consumed individually or through Lenovo’s flexible TruScale model to enhance performance, agility, and innovation across the data storage lifecycle.

To guide long-term strategy, Lenovo’s Hybrid Cloud Advisory Services help customers align on-prem or hybrid environments with compliance, data protection, and operational efficiency. Lenovo’s Migration Services help organizations optimize data and workloads by combining cloud flexibility with the dependability of existing infrastructure.

As part of Lenovo’s expanded Data Management Services portfolio, Lenovo Premier Enhanced Storage Support delivers a specialized, storage-focused experience for IT teams managing critical workloads. With direct access to Lenovo experts, customers benefit from proactive monitoring, performance optimization, and guided issue resolution—helping ensure systems run reliably, are better protected, and maintain the resilience needed to support AI innovation and hybrid cloud growth.

Explore how Lenovo is powering the future of Enterprise AI and Storage at https://www.lenovo.com/datastoragesolutions.

EMEA Exec quote

“Across EMEA, both enterprises and SMBs are under pressure to keep pace with the rapid acceleration of the AI era, and that requires modern, future-ready infrastructure,” said Marco Pozzoni, Director of EMEA Storage Sales at Lenovo. “As workloads grow in complexity, a strong data management strategy becomes non-negotiable. Lenovo’s new data storage solutions provide the foundation organizations need to deploy AI with confidence, scale operations efficiently, and unlock the full value of their data.”