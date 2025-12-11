FutureTech 4.0 will empower 10,000 Emirati students with Web 4.0 skills in blockchain, AI, and advanced digital technologies.

Initiative anchors Abu Dhabi’s leadership in the future of technology, positioning the capital as one of the first global hubs to adopt and shape Web 4.0

Graduates will emerge globally competitive and future-ready, driving innovation across the UAE and securing Abu Dhabi’s role as a trusted architect of the digital economy.

Abu Dhabi – ADGM Academy and The ADI Foundation, an Abu-Dhabi-based organization building sovereign-grade blockchain infrastructure, today announced the launch of FutureTech 4.0, a landmark national initiative that will empower 10,000 Emirati students over the next three years with the skills, knowledge, and mindset to thrive in the era of Web 4.0.

Anchored in the ADGM Academy Tech Centre, FutureTech 4.0 will deliver advanced training, cutting-edge research, intellectual property creation, and community-driven innovation to accelerate Abu Dhabi’s role as a trusted global leader in digital finance and frontier technologies.

Web 4.0 is widely regarded as the next frontier in the evolution of the digital economy, an intelligent, interconnected ecosystem where blockchain, AI, and advanced digital platforms converge to power real-time, secure, and transparent interactions across industries. By embedding Web 4.0 concepts into education and workforce development, FutureTech 4.0 positions the capital as one of the first movers in the region to not only adopt but also shape this technological revolution.

Graduates emerging from the program will be equipped with globally competitive skills and prepared to drive innovation both within the UAE and in international markets, creating a new generation of leaders, future-ready and globally relevant.

Speaking on the announcement, Mansoor Jaffar, CEO of ADGM Academy, said: “This collaboration with ADI Foundation is a pivotal step in cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for financial innovation and digital transformation. By empowering 10,000 Emirati students with Web 4.0 skills, we are preparing a new generation of leaders who will not only accelerate our national digital economy, but also compete on the world stage.”

Ajay Bhatia, Principal Council Member of the ADI Foundation, added: “FutureTech 4.0 is the talent engine that will power the UAE’s sovereign digital economy. By equipping 10,000 Emirati students with deep capabilities in blockchain, AI, and next-generation digital infrastructure, we are building a workforce that can architect and scale the Web 4.0 systems our nation is moving toward. Through this partnership with ADGM Academy; we are building the capabilities required to support Abu Dhabi’s long-term ambition to lead in trusted, high-impact digital innovation.”

The launch of FutureTech 4.0 represents an investment in talent and a demonstration of Abu Dhabi’s foresight in aligning national priorities with global digital transformation trends. By combining regulatory excellence with educational innovation, FutureTech will create a pipeline of future-ready leaders who will reinforce Abu Dhabi’s role as a key architect of the global Web 4.0 economy.

About ADGM Academy

ADGM Academy (ADGMA) is the knowledge arm of the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi - ADGM.

ADGM was established in order to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global financial centre, to develop the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and make it an attractive environment for financial investments and an effective contributor to the international financial services industry.

ADGMA was established with the vision of becoming one of the region’s top educational and Human Resources academies for banking, finance, and public services. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision to continue to build a strong and resilient economic sector, we aim to provide our constituents and the community at large with world-class educational and experiential programmes.

ADGMA has been at the forefront of financial and digital training programmes, partnering with top industry experts, professional organisations and leading academic institutions to design and deliver programs and produce applied-based research relevant to the financial industry, focusing on future-driven trends.

About the ADI Foundation

The ADI Foundation is an Abu Dhabi–based organization building sovereign-grade blockchain infrastructure that empowers governments and institutions to accelerate the growth of digital economies.

The Foundation was founded by Sirius International Holding, the technology arm of $240B+ holding company IHC. The ADI Foundation is catalyzing large-scale social and economic inclusion by bringing 1 billion people globally into the digital economy by 2030, building on a strong foundation of the 500+ million people already within its project ecosystem.

The ADI Foundation has strategic partnerships in over 20 countries and across 50 major institutions, and a growing portfolio of use cases such as a new UAE Dirham-backed stablecoin, built on ADI Chain.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi’s ADGM, the world’s first jurisdiction with a bespoke digital asset framework, regulator-supervised virtual asset trading venues, fiat-referenced token rules, and a pioneering DLT Foundations regime, the ADI Foundation is proud to help lead the Emirate’s rise as a global digital asset hub by translating visionary policy into practical, scalable systems that empower people, businesses, and governments alike.

For more information, visit: www.adi.foundation

Media Contact

adidubai@teneo.com