Up to 25% licence renewal incentives, penalty waivers and service flexibility introduced

New company set-up discounts and expanded consultant incentives to accelerate growth

Targeted measures boost Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for business and investment

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has unveiled a targeted acceleration initiative designed to reduce operating costs, improve cash flow and sustain growth across its community of more than 26,000 companies.

The initiative comes as businesses navigate shifting global market conditions, with DMCC introducing a suite of financial incentives, fee waivers and regulatory flexibilities aimed at strengthening resilience while maintaining long-term competitiveness.

For existing companies, the package centres on licence renewal incentives of up to 25% for multi-year commitments, structured as 15% for two years, 20% for three years and 25% for five years. Existing members are also incentivised to scale, with a 20% discount offered on additional licences.

Additional measures include the waiver of penalties of up to AED 5,000 for late license renewals and AED 1,000 for late Business Centre lease renewals, as well as the temporary easing of administrative requirements. Further flexibility is introduced through operational adjustments, while non-Flexi Desk members can transition to Flexi Desk without incurring security deposit or change-of-address fees.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Companies today are navigating a global business environment that is moving faster and becoming more competitive. Through this targeted acceleration package, DMCC is enabling our members to grow more efficiently and confidently by introducing greater flexibility across licence renewals, streamlining administrative processes and unlocking more effective use of existing resources. We are also creating clearer pathways for business expansion and new company formation, ultimately supporting our members scale more efficiently, strengthen their long-term resilience and continue pursuing new opportunities with ease in global markets.”

Alongside retention measures, DMCC has introduced incentives to attract new companies and support expansion within its ecosystems. New businesses can benefit from a 10% discount on one-year licence packages and 20% on multi-year set-ups, with exclusions applying to selected programmes.

Meanwhile, new businesses establishing within DMCC Premium Offices at Jewellery & Gemplex can benefit from enhanced set-up incentives, including more than 15% savings on one-year packages and more than 20% on multi-year commitments. Jewellery & Gemplex offers premium office space within one of DMCC’s most established commercial ecosystems, providing businesses with a flexible and well-connected environment designed to support long-term growth and collaboration.

To accelerate company formation, DMCC has strengthened its consultant incentive programme, increasing commission payments and extending eligibility across all successful registrations within the offer period.

This initiative forms part of DMCC’s broader strategy to continuously enhance its value proposition, aligning support with real-time market dynamics while enabling businesses at every stage of their growth journey. Taken together, the measures are designed to stimulate new business inflows, support organic growth and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade and investment.



For full details of the support package, please visit dmcc.ae/accelerationoffer.

Media Enquiries:

DMCC

PR & Corporate Communications

pr@dmcc.ae

About DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. We make it easier for our members to do business, helping them access the world’s fastest growing markets from a dynamic district that offers everything they need to thrive. This approach is why we are the preferred location for 26,000 top multinationals and high-impact startups, contributing significantly to Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and innovation. DMCC is where the world does business.

For more information, visit dmcc.ae.