Doha – DistriMart /GulfMed Supply, a subsidiary of Dishley Holding has signed a distribution agreement with SC Johnson Consumer Brand, to become its representative in Syria. Under this agreement, DistriMart to manage the distribution and sales of SC Johnson’s Consumer Brand product portfolio in the Syrian market. This signing marks the entry of multinational FMCG brands into the Syrian market for the first time.

The signing took place in Doha, Qatar, between Mohammad Al-Khayyat, Chairman of Dishley Holding, representing DistriMart /GulfMed Supply, and Mohammed Almoghazi, Country Manager North Africa & Levant from SC Johnson. The ceremony was attended by Mohamad Chwiki, CEO of DistriMart.

SC Johnson, is a multinational company with many trusted home care brands, including Raid®, Glade®, Ziploc®, and Mr Muscle®, among others. The company specializes in household cleaning, storage solutions, air care, pest control, and shoe care products.

Commenting on the agreement, Mohammad Al-Khayyat, Chairman of Dishley Holding, said:

“The agreement marks a milestone partnership with a leading multinational company, setting a foundation for structured brand growth and long-term market development in the region. By bringing in high-quality, internationally trusted products, we aim to enhance consumer choice and raise the standard of everyday household goods available locally. More importantly, this agreement signals growing global confidence in the potential of the Syrian market. At DistriMart, we are committed to supporting market development and providing Syrian consumers with access to a broad range of leading international brands.”

Mohammed Almoghazi commented:

we have high hopes in the Syrian market coming back fast.

DistriMart is a leading distributor and representative for global brands in Syria. The company has secured exclusive partnerships across a wide range of product categories and operates one of the country’s largest distribution networks. DistriMart operates a fleet of 205 vehicles, efficiently servicing all Syrian governorates, with a network of strategically located warehouses, of a total storage area of 17,500 m² across Syria. DistriMart directly serves 11,500 outlets across the country, ensuring nationwide reach and consistent execution.