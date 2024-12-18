Distichain pledges commitment to support sustainable initiatives through its integrated global trade solutions, giving direct access to businesses to offset carbon footprint transparently and efficiently.

Abu Dhabi, UAE — Distichain, a leading UAE-based TradeTech company announced its commitment to sustainable finance by joining the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration, an initiative led by ADGM.

By signing the declaration, Distichain reinforces its dedication to advancing the UAE’s transition to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and fostering green finance across the region.

The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration brings together financial institutions, businesses, and public sector stakeholders to drive impactful change through responsible investment frameworks, collaboration on ESG-focused projects, and constructive dialogue on sustainable finance. Distichain’s participation aligns with ADGM’s vision of creating a thriving ecosystem of entities committed to environmentally responsible and economically viable investments.

Distichain is a TradeTech platform automating import and export, used by governments, trade organizations, and enterprises worldwide. It is offered as a SaaS solution and an integrated marketplace application that enables businesses to launch and expand their online B2B commerce, connecting manufacturers and wholesalers to trade seamlessly. Distichain’s capabilities offer functionalities unique to B2B international trade, through its interconnected ecosystem of services in verification, global payments, trade finance, and supply-chain. Its technology enables companies to access and utilize carbon offset options seamlessly, enhancing ESG efforts and fostering responsible trade.

“Distichain’s pledge represents our commitment to a greener future,” said Haisam Jamal, CEO of Distichain. “We are actively creating partnerships to create zero-carbon cross-border trade, linking trade and trade flows to real-time carbon offsetting seamlessly. In June 2024, we made our first announcement to that avail and we are currently working on integrating more solutions to power sustainable trade practices in the region and beyond.”

In addition to this pledge, Distichain’s innovative platform has been recognized in PwC’s Towards Net Zero: Future 50 Middle East report, which highlights technologies contributing to the region’s sustainable future. Distichain’s team is proud to be alongside ADGM, the Central Bank of the UAE, and the Securities and Commodities Authority in accelerating the UAE’s journey to net-zero.

About Distichain

Distichain is a UAE-based TradeTech technology company that provides digital solutions for streamlined, sustainable international trade. With a focus on ESG integration and green finance, Distichain enables businesses to offset carbon emissions and contribute to responsible trade practices.