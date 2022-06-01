Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Disney+ has finally unveiled an extensive sneak peek at the line-up for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). With over 1,200 films, more than 1,000 series and a slate of 100 exclusive Originals and counting, the long-awaited streaming service will launch in Saudi Arabia and in 15 other MENA markets* on June 8th.

In general entertainment, subscribers will be able to watch titles including the hit original comedy series “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Kardashians,” as well as all seasons of “The Simpsons”, “Grey’s Anatomy”, and “The Walking Dead.” There’s also a wide-reaching movie line-up from classics like Avatar, to action-packed Academy Award®-nominated comedy “Free Guy” starring Ryan Reynolds.

Confirmed for launch, superhero fans will have access to all of their favorite titles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Academy Award®-nominated “Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings”, “Black Panther”, “Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Widow," and the latest Marvel series including “Moon Knight”, “WandaVision”, and the animated series “What If...?”

Subscribers will be able to enjoy the beloved stories from Disney and Pixar, including the entire “Toy Story” franchise, “Soul” and Academy Award®-nominated “Luca”, and from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Academy Award®-winning “Encanto” which tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, and Academy Award®-winning “Cruella” starring Emma Stone as the legendary “Cruella de Vil”.

With unprecedented access to Disney’s vault, beloved classics such as "Cinderella," “Aladdin”, “The Lion King,” and "The Little Mermaid," will be available to stream alongside recent blockbusters like “Frozen”, “Frozen II”, and “Mulan (2020)”. There will also be hundreds of Disney Channel series, shorts, and specials available to stream, including “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” and “Hannah Montana”.

National Geographic documentaries including “The Rescue” and “Free Solo”, from Academy Award®-winning directors and producers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, will sit alongside popular National Geographic series such as “The World According To Jeff Goldblum” and “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted”.

Subscribers will also have access to Star Wars’ “The Book of Boba Fett”, both seasons of “The Mandalorian”, and the latest original series, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” starring Ewan McGregor.

Fans can currently register their interest to take advantage of an exclusive introductory offer to subscribe to Disney+ across the region. This pre-launch offer for the annual subscription is only available until June 7th and is equivalent to 12 months for the price of eight, based on the monthly subscription price at launch*.

Users will have access to high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles to access age-appropriate content.

*Full list of MENA countries (in alphabetical order) with introductory offer and launch pricing:

MARKET CURRENCY ANNUAL INTRODUCTORY OFFER LAUNCH PRICING MONTHLY ANNUAL Algeria DZD 3190.00 399.99 3998.99 Bahrain USD 71.50 8.99 88.99 Egypt EGP 390.00 49.99 498.99 Iraq IQD 39990.00 4999.99 49998.99 Jordan JOD 23.90 2.99 28.99 Kuwait USD 71.50 8.99 88.99 Lebanon USD 35.90 4.49 43.99 Libya USD 23.90 2.99 28.99 Morocco MAD 260.00 33.99 328.99 Oman USD 71.50 8.99 88.99 Palestine USD 55.90 6.99 68.99 Qatar QAR 239.00 29.99 298.99 Saudi Arabia SAR 239.00 29.99 298.99 Tunisia USD 27.90 3.49 33.99 UAE AED 239.00 29.99 298.99 Yemen USD 23.90 2.99 28.99

Image Copyright: © 2022 Disney and its related entities

-Ends-

Connect:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. And through Star, it offers the latest from 20th Century Studios, Disney Television Studios, FX, Searchlight Pictures, and more. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

Disney+ MENA Press Contact:

Taylyn Bush

PR Manager

Taylyn.Bush@disney.com