Cairo, In a landmark move that underscores their shared commitment to delivering world-class entertainment experiences to the Egyptian market, DINO Activations, the exclusive and official representative of Disney on Ice in Egypt, has announced the signing of a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership with Vodafone Egypt. Through this collaboration, Vodafone assumes the role of Official Lifestyle Partner for Disney on Ice 2025, marking a significant milestone in both entities’ efforts to reshape the local entertainment landscape and reinforce Egypt's positioning as a regional hub for hosting large-scale international productions. The eagerly anticipated shows will run from May 21 to May 31 at the Indoor Complex of Cairo International Stadium.

The official signing ceremony took place on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at Vodafone Egypt’s headquarters in Smart Village, in the presence of Mohamed Amer, Founder and Chairman of DINO Activations, and Heba Arafa, Managing Executive: Brand & Entertainment at Vodafone Egypt, alongside senior executives from both companies and select media representatives. As part of the agreement, tickets will be made available for purchase at numerous Vodafone Egypt branches nationwide, making the booking process more accessible and expanding the reach to a broader base of Disney on Ice fans.

As Official Lifestyle Partner, Vodafone Egypt will provide its customers with exclusive benefits and memorable entertainment experiences, reflecting its vision to go beyond traditional telecommunications services and become an integral part of everyday life. By aligning with internationally renowned cultural events like Disney on Ice, Vodafone reaffirms its role as a lifestyle enabler dedicated to offering premium, family-oriented content.

“Our strategic partnership with DINO Activations reflects our ongoing commitment to be the primary lifestyle partner for our customers by delivering exceptional experiences that go beyond telecom services. We believe in the power of partnerships to bring us closer to our customers during their most cherished family moments. Our collaboration with major players in the entertainment sector reinforces our vision to be a part of our customers’ daily lives and strengthens Egypt’s role as a regional destination for world-class events,” said Heba Arafa, Managing Executive: Brand & Entertainment at Vodafone Egypt.

Mohamed Amer, Founder and Chairman of DINO Activations, commented: “We are proud to announce this strategic alliance with Vodafone Egypt, one of the most distinguished and influential brands in the market. This partnership represents a pivotal step toward advancing Egypt’s entertainment sector and transforming it into a key contributor to both domestic and inbound tourism development. Events such as Disney on Ice serve as powerful proof of Egypt’s readiness to host global-caliber experiences. We look forward to cultivating sustainable partnerships with visionary brands like Vodafone to bring imaginative and enriching entertainment to Egyptian families.”

This collaboration reaffirms the unwavering commitment of both DINO Activations and Vodafone Egypt to transforming the entertainment scene through premium content aligned with international standards. It also highlights their shared dedication to supporting both domestic and international tourism by introducing major global events to Egyptian audiences for the first time. Above all, the partnership demonstrates the value of synergy between leading brands in delivering entertainment that balances cultural enrichment with joyful, family-friendly experiences.

About DINO Activations:

Founded in 2010, DINO Activations is a brand activation agency known for bringing unique global experiences to the heart of Egypt for over a decade. The company has introduced first-of-its-kind entertainment offerings to the local market and continues to collaborate with leading global entertainment brands such as Cirque du Soleil and Pixar, delivering unforgettable moments for Egyptian families.

About Vodafone Egypt

Vodafone is the largest telecommunications company in Egypt, and our strategy is to shape the future for the new digital world while continuing to put our customers first. Over the course of 25 years, we have invested more than EGP 100 billion to make a tangible difference in the lives of over 50 million customers. Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.