Abu Dhabi, UAE - In an exhilarating, defining moment for the regional entertainment, tourism, and marketing industries, Miral, in partnership with The Walt Disney Company, officially unveiled the first-ever Disney theme park resort in the Middle East and Africa, set to open on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The landmark announcement brought to life through close collaboration between Momentum Dubai, Initiative MENAT, Weber Shandwick MENAT, and HQWS, marked one of the most ambitious and high-profile integrated campaign launches the region has seen to date.

From inception to execution and amplification, the campaign was a masterclass in strategic orchestration, creative agility, stakeholder engagement, and global scale. Under a strict veil of confidentiality, the campaign was executed in full across strategy, creative, production, media, communications and PR, culminating in a dazzling reveal that captured the attention of the world, sparking a frenzy of excitement across channels and conversations.

“This was more than a launch – it was an incredible feat of integration that showed how great marketing collaboration can create magical outcomes. In welcoming Disney to Yas Island we knew we needed world-class partners who could move at the speed of ambition. Momentum, Initiative, and Weber Shandwick and HQWS brought vision, dedication and relentless commitment to every detail, turning a once-in-a-generation announcement into a global cultural moment,” said Badr Bourji, Senior Vice President Marketing at Miral Destinations.



Bringing this vision to life on the ground was HQWS, the experiential agency entrusted with designing, producing, and delivering the three landmark events that framed the announcement. These included the official project announcement ceremony at the future Disney location, the Global Media Junket at W Abu Dhabi, and the showstopping Night-Time Spectacular at Yas Links.

From scripting and storyboarding to audiovisual production, HQWS show team worked in sync with ongoing pre-visualisation and animatics, ensuring every detail aligned with the creative vision. In parallel, the design teams fast-tracked planning and production, delivering technical drawings, visuals, and specifications for all physical and branding elements with precision and speed.

“It was an absolute honour to produce the series of magical events celebrating the announcement of Disney Abu Dhabi,” said Katie Veira, Founding Partner & Chief Creative Officer at HQWS. “Together with Miral and Disney, we wove wonder into reality in just 15 days, highlighting the power of true creative collaboration.”

Under strict confidentiality, the integrated agency team orchestrated a dual-track campaign that allowed media to preview a “decoy” 15-year Yas Island celebration. The real Disney theme park announcement went live at 4 PM on May 7, hitting media outlets almost immediately and outdoor placements just 40 minutes later.

Spearheading the creative strategy, Momentum Dubai crafted the platform of ‘A Whole New World Awaits’, creative assets, and the celebration event story – uniting every touchpoint from concept to launch event.

Simultaneously, Weber Shandwick MENAT developed the communications, proactive reputation management and PR strategy – and engaged international, regional and local media outlets, securing the physical presence of 70 journalists in a room at the W Abu Dhabi, before the real news was revealed. Over 10,000 pieces of earned coverage were published in the first 48 hours, fueling the swell of social engagement.

Premium OOH across landmark global sites and major digital platforms went live soon after the embargo lifted, courtesy of Initiative MENAT who engineered the media strategy, planning, and buying across key global markets including the US, UK, and the GCC. Among the highlights was a first-ever brand livestream on Pubity, bringing the announcement to over 40 million followers worldwide.

The spectacular post-announcement public celebration event at Yas Links, featured a 9,000-drone show, fireworks, and live performances by pianist Lang Lang, Emirati singer Rashed Alnuaimi, West End star Kerry Ellis, and soprano Sonya Balsara. The announcement drew A-list guests including Naomi Campbell, Tyrese Gibson, Nancy Ajram, Chiara Ferragni, and Ed Westwick, alongside global media, dignitaries, and entertainment industry leaders, cementing Yas Island’s place on the world map as a destination for next-level cultural and tourism experiences. HQ Worldwide Shows managed the event experience.

“This was one of the most intense, collaborative and rewarding campaigns we’ve delivered as a team,” said Raphael Nassoura, General Manager and Executive Creative Director at Momentum Dubai. “Everyone, from agency to client, was in the trenches, solving in real time, aligning across creative, production, and strategy. To launch a project of this scale, under this timeline, is a testament to what’s possible when there’s full trust and alignment.”

As the UAE continues to position itself as a global hub for culture and innovation, and Abu Dhabi cements its status as a world-class tourism destination, this launch became more than a media campaign, it was a reflection of national ambition and regional potential.

“In a project defined by complete confidentiality and high-pressure timelines, our team rose to the occasion with focus, resilience, and a shared belief in the region’s vision,” said Lara Arbid, CEO of Initiative MENAT and Magna Global MENA.

“This launch wasn’t just about media placement for us, it was about advancing the UAE’s broader ambition and delivering on a moment of cultural significance with precision and purpose. We overcame material constraints, navigated tight timelines, and leveraged every connection, platform, and insight to ensure the region’s biggest entertainment story landed with maximum impact. From OOH dominance to culturally attuned storytelling, we executed a fast, focused, and globally resonant multi-market rollout.”

“From a PR perspective, the challenge was real, the scale was massive, and the importance of getting it right was absolute,” said Ghaleb Zeidan, Regional Managing Director at Weber Shandwick MENAT. “One of the toughest parts was getting journalists onsite without letting them in on the big hook it really was. Making that happen is a crucial part of what has made this such an outstanding success. For us it meant trusting our incredible team of people, tapping into media relationships built over years, identifying synergies across projects, and deploying deep expertise in reputation management. Once the foundation was laid, a sparkle of Disney’s pixie dust brought the magic to life across the world.”

The announcement sets the stage for Disney’s seventh global theme park resort and its first in the Middle East and Africa. The waterfront resort in the UAE will be “authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati”, featuring signature attractions, themed accommodations, immersive retail and dining, and storytelling that reflects both Disney’s legacy and Abu Dhabi’s cultural ambition. Upon completion, the new theme park resort on Yas Island will offer signature Disney entertainment, themed accommodation, unique dining and retail experiences, and storytelling in a way that celebrates both the heritage of Disney and the futuristic and cultural essence of Abu Dhabi.

