​​​​​SeaWorld Abu Dhabi has been added to new Yas Annual Pass upgrades, providing guests with year-round access to the destination’s theme parks

Set to open its doors to guests on May 23rd, 2023, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s eight immersive realms will tell a captivating One Ocean story

Everything you need to know before SeaWorld Abu Dhabi's grand opening: tickets, annual passes, and more

Abu Dhabi, UAE: SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the region’s next-generation Marine Life Theme Park, is set to offer an unmatched experience across all eight realms, including animal encounters, exhilarating rides, exciting entertainment and diverse dining and retail options upon opening on May 23rd, 2023. Guests visiting the Marine Life Theme Park will be captivated by SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s One Ocean story, which uncovers the interconnectivity between life on earth and our ocean. Alongside Yas Island’s world-class theme parks including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, guests will be able to access SeaWorld Abu Dhabi year-round with new upgrades to the Yas Annual Pass.

When it opens to the public, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi's eight realms will take guests of all ages on an adventurous journey of discovery leaving them with a greater appreciation of the ocean’s beauty and importance. The adventure begins in Abu Dhabi Ocean, where guests can engage with invertebrates, sharks, and rays in touch pools, learn about the local marine life, and explore the nation’s founding father’s respect for the natural world. In the One Ocean realm, guests will get the chance to witness the park’s signature multi-media spectacular, One Epic Ocean, that takes guests on a journey through the earth's most fascinating ocean environments, while also celebrating the connection between life on earth and the ocean. This realm also features the Animal Care Center, an on-site clinic allowing guests to observe and interact with our expert veterinarians and animal care specialists who provide animals with around-the-clock care, routine check-ups, and treatment when needed.

The Rocky Point realm will usher guests into a beautiful hidden cove in the USA’s Pacific Northwest, where park-goers will find seals and sea lions resting on rocks and swimming around their stunning surroundings. A venture into the sun-soaked Tropical Ocean will reveal a glimmering blue lagoon, a lush rainforest and various animals such as dolphins, flamingos, and tropical fish living in bespoke state-of-the-art dynamic habitats. This realm will also be home to the record-breaking Manta Coaster, a thrilling roller coaster with the region’s most airtime moments in addition to the world’s first zero gravity flip-out and the world’s first twisting double-down dive.

In MicroOcean, a special realm designed with young explorers in mind, children can discover the vital role of some of the ocean’s smallest inhabitants, plankton, through interactive exhibits, rides, entertainment and play structures. Endless Ocean is home to the world’s largest multi-species marine life aquarium containing 25 million liters of water and featuring over 68,000 marine animals. Meanwhile, the Arctic and Antarctica realms of Polar Ocean showcase the habitats of walruses, penguins, and other amazing polar species, giving guests ample opportunities to learn about the uniqueness of these diverse regions. The Arctic realm also features Hypersphere 360°, a fully immersive 360-degree multimedia sphere that offers guests an opportunity to delve into the ocean's depths through an around-the-world journey brimming with awe and exploration beneath the waves.

Guests will be able to indulge in 17 different dining options featuring a wide selection of cuisines across all eight realms of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, from quick snacks on-the-go to fine dining experiences with stunning views into various animal habitats, both above and below the water.

Those looking to take home mementos from their visit to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi can choose from 13 distinct retail destinations to shop from. Guests can browse Sunken Treasures at Tropical Ocean for delightful keepsakes, explore The Armillary Collection at Polar Ocean for enchanting ocean-inspired treasures, or visit the bustling Souk Al-Seef at Abu Dhabi Ocean for a diverse selection of souvenirs, apparel, plush animals, and other memorabilia in addition to photos of their unforgettable experiences at the park.

At SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, guests will be able to experience over 100 animal experiences and presentations and over 10 up-close animal encounters. Additionally, guests are invited to experience 15 interactive experiences and rides, roaming entertainment and the parkwide game – S•E•A Guardian Games. Guests can witness the inspiring Dolphin Presentation at the Tropical. From Rocky Point’s playful sea lions and seals to various birds, dolphins and rays at Tropical Ocean, there’s so much to discover, explore and learn at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi – a Marine Life Theme Park that aims to educate and inspire people of all ages to care about marine life.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will operate from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily, with extended hours on weekends and holidays. Tickets for SeaWorld Abu Dhabi can be purchased online, priced at AED 375 for adults and AED 290 for children (with children below the age of three entering free of charge). To experience more than one of Yas Island’s award-winning theme parks, guests can purchase tickets for multiple park access both online and at the entrance, with a 2-park access priced at AED 475, 3-park access at AED 575 and 4-park access at AED 675 – all multi-park passes are valid for 14 days.

Ahead of its highly anticipated launch, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will also offer guests year-round access as it joins the Yas Annual Pass offerings. In addition to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, families who purchase the pass will have year-round access to the rest of Yas Island’s award-winning theme parks including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi. Featuring a range of tiered benefits and perks, Annual Passholders can choose from Silver, Gold, or a new Diamond Annual Passes to enhance their visit to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi with exclusive access to events, discounts on retail and dining, and access to Quick Passes among other perks.

To purchase tickets or learn more about SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, please visit www.seaworldabudhabi.com.

For purchase a Yas Annual Pass or for more information, please visit https://www.yasisland.com/en/yas-annual-pass.