Dubai, UAE – IFFCO, the multinational Group headquartered on the UAE, is proud to sponsor the upcoming Gulfood Manufacturing event, the region's largest trade show for the food and beverage industry. This year's theme focuses on innovation, sustainability and collaboration within the food supply chain.

Event Dates: November 5-7, 2023

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre

Stand Number: E 7-4, F 7-4

In addition to IFFCO Group’s presence at the event, Justin Steinbach, CEO of IFFCO Professional, will share his insights during a panel discussion titled “CEO’s Corner: Hearing from Visionary Leaders for a Smarter, More Sustainable Food Industry”

Date: November 5, 2023

Time: 12:45 PM

Topic: Revolutionizing the Food Chain System

Discussion Highlights:

Navigating food evolution manufacturing with confidence and strategic partnerships

Building a sustainable food system to feed the future: sustainable practices for a healthy planet

Enhancing sustainability across the factory floor: Technologies for sustainable food security

Addressing the ethical implications of new technologies and guiding companies to balance innovation with ethical responsibility

Call for collaboration among industry stakeholders, policymakers, and innovators to drive sustainable growth and meet global food industry demands

Waste reduction, efficiency, and affordability alongside food technology as key technologies of the 21st century

Understanding your impact on decarbonization and carbon credits for food manufacturing

We look forward to welcoming you at the event, where we’ll discuss the evolving landscape of the food industry and showcase IFFCO’s initiatives for positive change.

About IFFCO Group:

Established in 1975, IFFCO is a multinational group headquartered in the UAE. Its leading FMCG brands, including London Dairy, Tiffany, Noor, Rahma, Al Baker, Hayat and Savannah, and a portfolio of industry solutions and services enrich the lives of millions of consumers and customers globally. The company has 95 operations in 50 Countries, supported by around 15,000 employees, and its 80+ brands are available in over 100 countries.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Rana Abu Atta

Head of Corporate Communications

raatta@iffco.com

Sana Yamlikha

Associate Manager – Corporate Communications

syamlikha@iffco.com