Abu Dhabi / Ajman / Dubai / Fujairah / Ras Al Khaimah / Sharjah / Umm Al Quwain / New York / Frankfurt

The Diplomatic Council, a global think tank, business network and charitable foundation in consultative status with the United Nations, has established a new Mission in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Diplomatic Council members include Prime Ministers, Ambassadors, Presidents, CEOs of international corporations and global key influencers. The organization links diplomacy, business leaders, science’s leading minds and society’s front-runners on resolving mankind’s biggest challenges. The global network is organized across all major industries. The new UAE Mission covers all seven emirates: Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain.

H.H. Sheikh Tariq Al Qassimi, Member of the Royal Family of Ras Al Khaimah, has taken over the patronage for the new Diplomatic Council Mission UAE. He enjoys a solid international reputation with Union Investments, which he founded in 1986. Today it is a robust, dynamic, forward-looking and large conglomerate with three sub-holding companies including Oryx Holding, RAK Holding and Union Holding Company.

Michael Gutowski has been appointed Head of Mission UAE. He is a successful and resourceful C-level top manager with more than 25 years of extensive international experience in the development and execution of corporate business strategies. Michael Gutowski, Managing Partner of gutowski & milner, is a business leader with outstanding business development expertise covering Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East markets. He is skilled in driving enterprise growth within high technology companies and is an expert in deploying new strategies and integrated customer operations to deliver performance and business excellence.

