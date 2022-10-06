Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region has announced its presence at GITEX Global (GITEX), the region’s largest technology event being held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 10-14 October.

The participation demonstrates the digital-first bank’s commitment to banking innovation as Emirates NBD’s joins global technology leaders at the biggest technology gathering of the year, partnering with government and top tech brands to bring visitors truly innovative events and experiences. Emirates NBD holds a solid track record of pioneering several first-to-market innovations and digital-first banking solutions that simplify banking.

The bank will have presence at the Global DevSlam and X-Verse pavilions, where they will be hosting a series of innovative events, including a hackathon, the final demo day for their recently launched global accelerator programme for metaverse start-ups and other interesting, curated experiences for visitors.

Commenting on the bank’s participation at GITEX, Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer, Emirates NBD said: “As a digital pioneer that has led innovation in the region’s banking sector, Emirates NBD is delighted to be a part of the much-anticipated GITEX Global 2022. In line with our vision to be the most innovative bank for our customers, people and communities, we will be showcasing many industry-first investments in technology and talent that align to our country’s vision of boosting the digital economy and attracting technology talent from around the globe. We are committed to our recently launched National Digital Talent Program working closely with Ministry of AI and Coders HQ to identify and engage with potential talent during this event.”

“We will be hosting a global hackathon in partnership with the Ministry of AI to innovate our very own API based platform API Souq; and demonstrate our commitment to Dubai’s Metaverse strategy with an interactive experience for all visitors.”

Presence at Global DevSlam

Emirates NBD, in partnership with AWS and Hackmasters, will be launching a Global Hackathon on its Open API ecosystem, to inspire the world’s brightest tech minds to develop creative solutions to distinct challenges in a one-day hack. The themes of the hackathon include: Everyday payments- Redefined, SME Lending- Simplified and Personal Data Economy – Monetized. The hackathon will culminate on the second day of the event, with shortlisted teams pitching their solutions to a panel of judges and with the selection of a winner.



The bank will also be taking the opportunity to attract top global talent visiting GITEX to apply for roles within the organisation through its TalentConnect booth at the pavilion. The growing need for world class talent makes the mega event the ideal stop to meet and speak with the right candidates for the bank’s future workforce. Emirates NBD’s talent acquisition team will be onsite to interview developers, engineers, and data scientists for available opportunities at the bank in conjunction with the Coders HQ team.

X-Verse Pavilion

Following the launch of its ten-week global accelerator programme for metaverse start-ups to enhance customer experience for the new virtual economy in partnership with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Fintech Hive and Microsoft, the bank will be hosting the programme’s final Demo Day at the X-Verse pavilion. The six shortlisted metaverse start-ups will present their unique solutions to the senior leadership of the bank, for an opportunity to co-create engaging experiences for Emirates NBD customers in the new reality.

Well known as a digital leader and an innovator in the region’s financial sector, Emirates NBD will also be presenting visitors the unique opportunity to experience the metaverse through curated immersive experiences at its Emirates NBD X-Verse Booth. Visitors will be profiled based on their knowledge of the metaverse and assigned a persona based on their assessment, to showcase the relevant experience and personalise their visit based on this persona.

-Ends-

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 17 million customers. As at 30th June 2022, total assets were AED 711 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 193 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Turkey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 900 branches and 4,086 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.7 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 94% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv., the lifestyle digital bank for millennials.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is also an early supporter to Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Tricia Kaul

asda’a bcw; Dubai, UAE

Email: Tricia.Kaul@bcw-global.com