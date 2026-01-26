Manama, Bahrain: Digital City Bahrain is pleased to announce the appointment of Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG) as Design Architect and Lead Consultant for Trio Park, the first phase of Digital City Bahrain, which will be developed at the Beyon Campus, Hamala, Bahrain.

The agreement was signed by Daniel Dugina, CEO of Digital City Development Company and Alistair McMillan, Managing Partner at BSBG, in the presence of Digital City Development Company Chairman Faisal Al Jalahma and other senior representatives. Under the agreement, BSBG will design Trio Park, which encompasses three circular buildings of approximately 39,000m2 Gross Floor Area with private internal courtyards and serves as the new headquarters for Beyon Group, and BNET (Bahrain Network), the project’s joint anchor tenants. The design also comprises the design of new retail food and beverage spaces along with extensive publicly accessible landscaped areas for employees and visitors to enjoy.

With almost 50 years of design leadership in the region and a distinguished portfolio that includes a recent collaboration with Foster + Partners on the award-winning ICD Brookfield Place, and the design and delivery of DMCC Phase 2 in Uptown Dubai, BSBG brings world-class design excellence and innovation to Digital City.

“We are excited to engage BSBG to bring to life the workplace of the future within Digital City,” said Faisal Al Jalahma, Chairman of Digital City Development Company. “This appointment reinforces our commitment to creating the next evolution in workplace design in the region that promotes employee wellness, collaboration and productivity. Trio Park is an important first phase, in setting the experiential standard of the Digital City ecosystem that goes beyond design, one that inspires partnership and innovation within Bahrain’s growing digital economy.”

Alistair McMillan, Managing Partner at BSBG said, “We are proud to be entrusted with shaping the architectural vision for Trio Park, a project that represents innovation, connectivity, and design excellence. Our goal is to deliver a space that not only embodies Digital City’s pioneering spirit but also sets a new benchmark for smart, sustainable urban development in the region.”

The wider Digital City development is actively progressing, and efforts are underway to secure end-users and tenants for the third ring of Trio Park, completing Phase 1 of the project. The design vision emphasizes the advantages of business clustering, enabling connectivity, innovation and shared services, while delivering a world-class workplace.

Digital City redefines urban development by moving beyond transactional real estate models. It is a forward-looking, technology and innovation ecosystem, purpose-built to drive ICT-sector growth in Bahrain, aligning closely with national digital transformation and economic diversification ambitions. The development delivers a curated, mixed-use ecosystem built on advanced smart infrastructure and strong ESG principles. The creation of Trio Park will anchor this ecosystem and set the architectural and experiential standard for community that blends intelligent design, sustainability, and innovation redefining the future of work and living in Bahrain.

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com

About Beyon & Digital City

Beyon’s Digital City is a visionary mixed-use, smart-district development integrating enterprise, technology, connectivity and community. The master plan covers approximately 380,000 m² (with a recent update to a US$1.5 billion value) and features commercial offices, R&D facilities, residential, hospitality, retail and green, vehicle-free boulevards, all anchored on Beyon’s Hamala site.

About Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG)

BSBG is a leading regional architectural and design practice with more than 40 years’ experience. Their recent collaboration with Foster + Partners on the ICD Brookfield Place workplace exemplifies their expertise in high-performance, design-led office environments, a perfect fit for the ambitions of Digital City.