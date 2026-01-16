Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Digico Solutions, a specialized cloud and AI consultancy, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate digital transformation across Saudi Arabia’s key industries.

This agreement brings together Digico Solutions’ deep local market expertise and the advanced cloud and AI technologies of AWS to help private and public-sector organizations modernize their digital infrastructure, operationalize AI at scale, and drive innovation in alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives.

The collaboration supports Vision 2030’s digital transformation priorities, including but not limited to advancing the Kingdom’s position as a global digital hub, enhancing government digital services efficiency, and fostering innovation-driven economic diversification.

By enabling organizations to adopt cloud and AI technologies and supporting compliance with local data residency requirements through the upcoming AWS Region in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the collaboration between Digico Solutions and AWS contributes to building a resilient, future-ready digital economy.

“This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver world-class cloud and AI solutions specifically designed for the Saudi market,” said Anas Khattar, CEO of Digico Solutions. “We’re empowering organizations to modernize rapidly while meeting local compliance requirements and supporting the Kingdom’s digital transformation goals.”

Digico Solutions will focus on accelerating cloud migration, AI enablement, and digital skills development across high-impact sectors including fintech, e-commerce, logistics and manufacturing, and media and entertainment. Through targeted enablement programs and industry-tailored solution accelerators, Digico Solutions will help organizations unlock new efficiencies, strengthen competitiveness, and innovate faster in the global digital economy.

For more information, please visit:

https://digico.solutions/news/aws-ksa-SCA/

About Digico Solutions

Digico Solutions is a cloud and AI consulting firm enabling organizations to modernize their digital infrastructure, adopt scalable cloud architectures, and build AI-ready capabilities. Through strategic advisory, implementation services, and long-term operational support, Digico Solutions helps Saudi organizations accelerate transformation and achieve measurable business impact.

With a strong focus on security, compliance, and sovereign by design architectures, Digico Solutions ensures that enterprises in Saudi Arabia can adopt advanced cloud and AI technologies while fully aligning with national data regulations, industry standards, and global best practices. Our team builds environments that are resilient, compliant, and future-ready. This empowers organizations to scale AI safely, confidently, and efficiently.