Signed in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council of Sharjah

Partnership supports greater legal certainty, enforceability of judgements and business confidence across the UAE

Agreement contributes to the UAE’s efforts to attract investment and enhance ease of doing business through stronger judicial cooperation

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts and the Sharjah Judicial Department have signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation between two of the United Arab Emirates’ leading judicial institutions. The agreement was signed by His Excellency Judge Mohammed Al Kaabi, Head of the Sharjah Judicial Department, and His Excellency Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council of Sharjah, at the office of His Highness at the University of Sharjah.

Under the terms of the agreement, the DIFC Courts and the Sharjah Judicial Department will establish a framework for sustained cooperation across areas of shared interest. This includes closer collaboration on jurisdiction, service and the enforcement of judgements, helping provide greater certainty and clarity for businesses, investors and court users operating across the UAE. The MoU also provides for consultation, cooperation and the exchange of information to further the strategic objectives of both institutions. The agreement supports the UAE's wider efforts to strengthen legal certainty, attract investment and enhance the ease of doing business across the country.

His Excellency Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts, said: “Businesses invest where there is confidence that contracts will be respected, disputes can be resolved efficiently, and judgements can be enforced. This agreement strengthens cooperation between our institutions while helping create clearer and more effective pathways for businesses and individuals navigating the UAE’s legal system. By enhancing collaboration on jurisdiction, service and the enforcement of judgements, we are supporting greater certainty for court users and contributing to a more seamless judicial environment across the UAE. We are honoured to formalise this partnership with the Sharjah Judicial Department in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council of Sharjah.”

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the legal and judicial infrastructure that underpins economic growth across the UAE. By enhancing cooperation on jurisdiction, service and the enforcement of judgements, the partnership supports a more connected judicial ecosystem and reinforces the UAE's position as a competitive destination for investment, trade and commerce.

The agreement forms part of the DIFC Courts broader programme of engagement with judicial and government bodies across the UAE, regionally, and internationally, building partnerships that promote the exchange of knowledge, support the development of the legal profession and widen access to justice. Under the MoU, the parties will encourage open discussion and the exchange of views on the legal and judicial system, the regulation of lawyers and the development of judicial talent. Experts and consultants from both sides will also be encouraged to organise seminars, workshops and training courses, while the institutions will identify opportunities for judicial training in the UAE and internationally, including study visits and job shadowing.

The signing was attended by Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre; His Excellency Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts; His Excellency Justice Ali Al Madhani, Deputy Chief Justice; Amna Al Owais, Deputy Director; Reem Al Shihhe, Chief Operating Officer; and Ahmed Al Kamali, Senior Manager, Government & International Relations and Chief Justice Office.

The Sharjah Judicial Department was represented by Dr Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Chairman of Sharjah Government Legal Department; Judge Ahmed Abdullah Al Mulla, President of the Court of Cassation; Dr Salama Rashid Al Ketbi, Head of the Judicial Inspection Department; Judge Dr Saeed Ali Al Naqbi, President of the Court of Appeal; and Sheikh Faisal bin Ali Al Mualla, Secretary General of the Judicial Council.

The agreement underscores a shared commitment to strengthening judicial cooperation and supporting a more effective, connected and internationally competitive legal environment across the UAE.

About the DIFC Courts

The DIFC Courts are an independent English common law jurisdiction and one of the institutional pillars of Dubai's economic growth strategy, actively supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Dubai Digital Strategy and the long-term vision of DIFC as a global financial hub.

Any two parties, anywhere in the world, can choose DIFC Courts as the forum for their commercial disputes by including a single clause in their contract, with no mandatory UAE connection required. Operating at 99 percent digital, the Courts deliver swift, transparent and enforceable proceedings before internationally recognised judges, under English common law principles.

The DIFC Courts launched a five-year Growth Strategy (2026–2030) to further strengthen its position as a global hub for commercial justice, introducing a new generation of advanced digital and knowledge capabilities into the justice system. Services include commercial dispute resolution, the Digital Economy Court, the Mediation Service Centre, the Notary Service and the Wills Service. The DIFC Courts were established in 2004, and in 2011 a decree of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum extended the Courts' jurisdiction to businesses globally. In 2025, Law No. (2) of 2025 further modernised the Courts' legislative framework.

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