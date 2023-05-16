Al Matrooshi: ‘Expanding our strategic partnerships globally contributes to attracting more foreign direct investment.’

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) welcomed a high-level delegation from Curaçao Island within the Kingdom of the Netherlands at the Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ) to discuss future bilateral cooperation and investment opportunities.

Amna Lootah, Director General of Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), and Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), welcomed the delegation, which was headed by His Excellency Gilmar Pisas, Prime Minister of Curaçao, and included His Excellency Dr. Carel Richter, Consul-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dubai; Javier Silvania, Curaçao Minister of Finance, France; Roxienne Albertina, Policy Advisor, and Public Relations Officer to the Curaçao Prime Minister; Jaqueline Jansen, CEO of Curinde; Fiorina Hernandez, Curinde's Investment Promotion Manager; and Daniel Oleana, Assistant Manager of Curinde; along with several officials from both sides.

Following the visit, His Excellency Gilmar Pisas, Prime Minister of Curaçao, said: “We are delighted to learn about the dynamic business environment and integrated system of investment incentives within DIEZ and to know more about its work mechanisms and unique features that ensure ease of doing business and sustainability, which in turn can support companies to grow further and expand in the region.”

“Curaçao Island is keen to strengthen fruitful cooperation relations with DIEZ, as it sets a leading example to be followed in upgrading the business and investment scene on all levels. We hope this visit will be a gateway to establishing economic, trade, and investment partnerships and expanding the promising bilateral relations between the UAE and Curaçao Island,” His Excellency added.

Amna Lootah, Director General of Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ), said: “Welcoming this delegation from Curaçao Island reflects the confidence of the global business community in the integrated business system of DIEZ and its successful experience in establishing and supporting business growth and increasing the flow of foreign investments through its economic zones: Dubai Airport Free Zone, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dubai CommerCity, which enjoy the advanced world-class infrastructure and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions, facilitations, and competitive advantages. This meeting generated various positive outcomes in consolidating mutual economic and investment relations, raising important topics and discussions that further improve the business and investment scene and foresee future opportunities for productive and constructive cooperation.”

Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, said: “The development of strategic partnerships with various international markets looking for investment opportunities abroad is one of the main focuses of DIEZ, as it is an attractive destination for investments and plays a pivotal role in business development, growth, and expansion in the region. The visit from the Curaçao delegation comes in line with efforts to achieve the Authority’s objectives, as we seek to provide a comprehensive image of the investment environment in Dubai in general and the free zone in particular. This also highlights the incentives and advantages that will support Curaçao’s companies in choosing Dubai and the free zone as a destination for their investments and a starting point for them to expand in the region's markets and beyond.”

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation and investment opportunities that serve their mutual interests now and in the future to enhance the business and investment environment further. The Curaçao delegation was briefed on the integrated business system adopted by the Authority and its three economic zones through a presentation that reviewed the Authority's successful experience in boosting and sustaining foreign direct investment flows and upgrading the economic status of Dubai, the UAE, and the region.

The two sides also exchanged viewpoints on the importance of private economic zones and the need to implement digital transformation solutions in all their operations to enhance efficiency, speed, and sectoral leadership. Other discussion topics included innovative solutions that would fundamentally change the business scene and the laws and regulations in force in the UAE.

After the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of cooperation and the exchange of knowledge and experiences to consolidate constructive relations and pave the way for launching joint future initiatives and projects that would contribute to increasing trade and investment flows in addition to enhancing business opportunities and economic prosperity in the UAE and the Caribbean region.