Dubai, UAE – DIB, the world’s first Islamic bank and the largest in the UAE, has announced its participation, alongside a group of international lenders, in a landmark US$1.85 billion syndicated dual-tranche financing facility extended to Olam Agri, a leading global agri-business.

DIB acted as the Senior Mandated Lead Arranger and Investment Agent for the Islamic tranche, reinforcing its role as a leading provider of Shariah-compliant cross-border financing for high-impact sectors. The three-year facility will be used for general corporate purposes and reflects the continued growth of values-driven finance in global markets.

Olam Agri is majority-owned by Singapore’s Olam Group with a significant minority stake held by the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The company plays a critical role in enhancing food security and supply chain resilience across global markets.

The transaction adds to DIB’s growing portfolio of Islamic syndications across emerging sectors, demonstrating the bank’s ability to channel Islamic capital into industries of global significance.

Ali Ahmad, Chief of Investment Banking at DIB, commented: “We are really pleased to have closed our first deal with Olam Agri. This transaction is a clear reflection of the growing global demand for Islamic liquidity — not as an alternative, but as a core instrument for financing the real economy. DIB’s role in leading the Islamic tranche demonstrates our ability to bring structure, scale, and certainty to complex, cross-border mandates.

Beyond its economic contributions, Agri-finance is essential to building resilient food systems and strengthening supply chains. By supporting this sector through a Shariah-compliant framework, we reinforce our belief that Islamic finance has a central role to play in addressing global sustainability challenges. This includes advancing inclusive economic growth, promoting responsible resource use, and fostering innovation across industries.

At DIB, we view Islamic finance as a forward-driving force — one that is not just aligned with global capital markets, but actively shaping their future through values-led structures and real-economy outcomes.”

The transaction also reflects DIB’s commitment to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those focused on inclusive economic growth, sustainable infrastructure, and global partnerships. By financing companies that integrate sustainability and innovation into their core operations, DIB continues to advance its mission of enabling long-term, ethical impact through Islamic finance.

About DIB:

Established in 1975, DIB is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full service Islamic bank and amongst the largest Islamic banks in the world. With Group assets now exceeding USD95 billion and market capitalisation of more than USD 14bln, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah-compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early marked DIB’s first foray in the Far East, with a stake of nearly 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, DIB was given the licence by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in UAE. The acquisition of Noor Bank has solidified its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. Recently, DIB has successfully acquired minority stake of 25% of T.O.M. Group which provides digital banking services in Türkiye.

The bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the “Best Islamic Bank” in various prestigious ceremonies marking the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector. As a progressive Islamic financial institution, DIB embraces the opportunities and challenges associated with integrating sustainability into its business by delivering sustainable products and services and by advancing the green and social composition. 2025 marked DIB Golden Jubilee, with a Bold New Vision for the Future to be prepared to meet the challenges ahead and continue building a legacy of success for the years to come.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae

About Olam Agri

Olam Agri is a market leading, differentiated food, feed and fibre agri-business with a global origination footprint, processing capabilities and deep understanding of market needs built over 35 years. With a strong presence in high-growth emerging markets and products across grains & oilseeds, wheat milling & pasta, rice, edible oils, specialty grains & seeds, animal feed & protein, cotton, wood products, rubber, sugar & bioenergy and risk management solutions, Olam Agri is at the heart of global food and agri-trade flows with 45.1 million MT in volume handled in 2024. Focused on transforming food, feed and fibre for a more sustainable future, it aims at creating value for customers, enable farming communities to prosper sustainably and strive for a food-secure future. Olam Agri Holdings Limited, which holds the Olam Agri business, is a 64.6% owned subsidiary of Olam Group. 35.4% of Olam Agri Holdings is owned by SALIC International Investment Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olam Agri’s strategic partner The Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Company. For more information and to subscribe to news alerts, please visit https://www.olamagri.com/.