Dubai, UAE – DIB, the world’s leading Islamic financial group and the largest in the UAE, has announced its participation as the Exclusive Banking Partner at Make it in the Emirates 2026, taking place from 4 to 7 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Through its presence at the UAE’s flagship industrial platform, DIB reinforces its role in supporting the nation’s industrial transformation agenda by enabling businesses with tailored Shariah-compliant financial solutions, facilitating investment, and contributing to the long-term growth of the real economy.

Bringing together manufacturers, investors, policymakers, innovators, and key public and private sector stakeholders, Make it in the Emirates has become a national platform for mobilising capital, building partnerships, and accelerating industrial development. The event supports the UAE’s broader industrial priorities under Operation 300Bn, the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, which aims to increase the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP from AED 133 billion to AED 300 billion by 2031. DIB’s participation reflects its continued commitment to enabling businesses to scale with confidence and supporting the UAE’s ambition to strengthen its position as a globally competitive industrial and advanced manufacturing hub.

As part of its engagement at the event, DIB is showcasing its Commercial Banking and green finance capabilities through a series of on-stand engagements, expert-led discussions, and tailored solutions designed to support businesses across key industrial and advanced technology sectors.

DIB also introduces a dedicated event package looking to accelerate growth, offering preferential pricing across selected Shariah-compliant financing and trade solutions, alongside benefits linked to new account openings and digital banking services.

Reinforcing a key step in its strategic journey, DIB engaged in a number of strategic collaborations and ecosystem initiatives during the event, formalised at high-level ceremonies with the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). These engagements further strengthen DIB’s role in facilitating access to participation in the capital, enabling investment flows, and supporting industrial development across priority sectors.

Saoud AlJassem, Chief of Commercial Banking at DIB, added: “Industrial growth requires more than financing. It requires a connected ecosystem, relevant solutions, and banking partner that understands the evolving needs of businesses across different stages of growth.

Through our Commercial Banking platform, we are focused on supporting companies that address their working capital, trade finance, expansion, and sustainability requirements. Our presence at Make it in the Emirates gives us an important opportunity to engage directly with businesses and partners, understand their ambitions, and demonstrate how DIB can support their growth journeys in a practical, responsive, and impactful way.”

Make it in the Emirates stands today as a key national platform where industry, investment, innovation, and execution come together. It enables businesses to manufacture, scale, and export from the UAE, while contributing to the country’s long-term industrial resilience and economic diversification.

As the exclusive Banking Partner, DIB’s participation underscores its commitment to supporting the UAE’s industrial transformation agenda and strengthening its position as a key financial enabler of sustainable economic growth.

For more information, please visit https://www.dib.ae/

About DIB:

Established in 1975, DIB is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full service Islamic bank and amongst the largest Islamic banks in the world. With Group assets now exceeding US$110 billion and market capitalisation of more than US$18 billion, the group operates with a workforce of around 12,000 employees and more than 540 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. DIB’s ecosystem, spanning across UAE, Pakistan, Turkey, Indonesia, Kenya, Sudan and Bosnia, reaches more than 11 million customers — a reflection of its expanding scale and trusted franchise.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early marked DIB’s first foray in the Far East, with a stake of nearly 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, DIB was given the licence by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in UAE. The acquisition of Noor Bank has solidified its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. Recently, DIB has successfully acquired minority stake of 25% of T.O.M. Group which provides digital banking services in Türkiye.

The bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the “Best Islamic Bank” in various prestigious ceremonies marking the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector. As a progressive Islamic financial institution, DIB embraces the opportunities and challenges associated with integrating sustainability into its business by delivering sustainable products and services and by advancing the green and social composition. 2025 marked DIB’s Golden Jubilee, with a Bold New Vision for the Future to be prepared to meet the challenges ahead and continue building a legacy of success for the years to come.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae

For more PR information, please contact:

DIB

Jawaher Al Shamsi

Head of Corporate Comm & PR

Email: jawaher.alshamsi@dib.ae

Weber Shandwick

Tameem Alkintar

Account Director

​​​​​​​Email: TAlkintar@webershandwick.com