DHL participated as an exhibitor, sponsor and panel member at the event

Company sponsored panel discussion focusing on the future of air cargo, the importance of industry collaborations, and the role of dedicated freighters in the overall ecosystem

DHL exhibited innovative and sustainable solutions in line with its commitment to green logistics.

Dubai, UAE: DHL Express, the leading express and logistics provider, recently took part in the Abu Dhabi Air Expo, considered to be the think tank of the Aviation & Aerospace industry, and a significant gathering and knowledge-sharing platform for some of the sector’s leading heavyweights.

The high-level conference featured a lineup of industry thought leaders, C-Level speakers and panelists, as well as aviation and logistics stakeholders, who convened to discuss the future of air cargo, including latest developments, global best practices and innovations.

As a logistics leader, and a significant partner to the aviation industry, DHL was an active participant at the event, playing a key role as an exhibitor, sponsor and panel member.

DHL sponsored a panel discussion titled ‘Growth & Future of Air Cargo’, where Bachi Spiga, Head of Operations for DHL Express MENA, was joined by key industry experts including Stephen Polmans, Vice President of Business Development & Free Zone (Commercial) at Abu Dhabi Airports; Martin Drew, SVP of Sales and Cargo at Etihad Airways Group; Jaideep Mirchandani, Chairman & CEO of Skyone Aviation; and Raju Ramineni, Airfreight Director at Kerry Logistics. The panel was moderated by Glyn Hughes, Director General of TIACA and discussed the significant financial contribution of air cargo to passenger airlines, the role of the dedicated freighters in the overall ecosystem, and the important role to be played by the different industry stakeholders, such as airports, airlines, freight forwarders, and governments, in air cargo development.

During the discussion, DHL’s Bachi Spiga commented on the future outlook of air cargo and aviation with optimism and mentioned that the levels of growth are higher than pre-pandemic periods and that the industry is seeing positive advancement through the acceleration of digitalization and the increased focus on sustainability through electric aircrafts and sustainable aviation fuel.

DHL also showcased its innovative and sustainable solutions at the exhibition display area, inviting visitors to learn more about the new era of sustainable aviation and the company’s commitment to green logistics. His Excellency Nader Ahmed Mohamed Al Hammadi, Chairman of Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Aviation, visited the display on the first day of the event, and interacted with the team over DHL’s pioneering role in pursuing sustainable logistics.

Commenting on DHL’s participation in the Abu Dhabi Air Expo, Geoff Walsh, Country Manager of DHL Express UAE, stated: “As a global express and logistics provider, and a company that has spearheaded logistics in the MENA region for the last forty-plus years, DHL has vast experience in air cargo management and movement. We have built an extensive network of aerospace partners and committed to close collaborations with industry stakeholders to continuously enhance the aviation ecosystem. It was a pleasure to have participated in the Abu Dhabi Air Expo, which is considered one of the most highly coveted industry event in the region, and sharing our knowledge with some of the industry’s key players and leaders governing the future of the aerospace sector”.

“The aviation sector is undergoing continuous changes, fueled by a need for more sustainable, environmentally-conscious solutions. DHL has committed to leading the transformation of logistics into a zero-emissions industry, and we are continuously innovating our services and solutions to address today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities,” concluded Walsh.

DHL is playing an integral role in the sustainability realm, and has taken a bold step to set up the first Electric Aviation Network following an order of 12 fully electric Alice eCargo planes from Eviation. Furthermore, the company is accelerating the electrification of its last-mile delivery fleet, and optimizing the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel through its partnership with Neste and bp.

