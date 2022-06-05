Photovoltaics (PV) installations to be rolled out across DHL’s regional facilities

Solar project supports DHL’s sustainability ambitions to become a net-zero logistics company by 2050

Jordan, Amman: DHL Express, the leading express and logistics provider in the region, has installed a solar plant in its Amman facility, to reduce its energy consumption by 100%, in line with its global sustainability ambitions to become a net-zero logistics company by 2050. The solar power project is the first in a series of solar photovoltaic (PV) installations to be rolled out across DHL’s regional facilities in the near future.

DHL has installed 434 solar panels in its Jordan facility, in partnership with Yellow Door Energy, the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in the region. The solar plant is expected to produce 294 kWh of clean energy in the first year of operation, which would cover 100% of the facility’s energy consumption needs while halving the facility’s electricity costs.

“We continue to honor our commitment towards achieving a zero-emissions future,” said Bachi Spiga, Head of Operations at DHL Express MENA. “Our investments in solar systems forms part of a long-term strategy to reduce our energy consumption across our operations by tapping into renewable solutions and alternative energy supplies. As a trailblazer in driving sustainable logistics, DHL is executing an eco-friendly strategy to reduce its climate impact through sustainable investments across all markets we operate in, as we strive to meet our 2050 goals.”

The PV installation is under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) solar agreement that is managed by Yellow Door Energy. As the solar developer, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, building, operating and maintaining the solar plant until the system is transferred to DHL at the end of the BOOT term.

The solar energy system has net metering, which ensures that any excess energy produced will be stored by the system’s electric grid and credited back to DHL.

Rory McCarthy, Chief Commercial Officer of Yellow Door Energy, said: “Congratulations to DHL Jordan on the commissioning of the rooftop solar plant in Amman, Jordan. Yellow Door Energy is honored to support DHL in its sustainable logistics journey and its ambitious goal of net zero emissions by 2050. As the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in Jordan, Yellow Door Energy continues to help companies significantly lower energy costs and become sustainability champions. We look forward to providing clean energy for DHL for many years to come.”

