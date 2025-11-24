Collaboration supports the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 target and growing demand for lower-carbon logistics

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DHL Express, the world’s leading express and logistics services provider, has signed a strategic sustainability agreement with Landmark Group, marking a significant step forward in their mission to deliver carbon-neutral logistics across global trade lanes.

The partnership will see Landmark Group – which operates over 2,200 retail stores across 21 countries and employs more than 50,000 people regionally – use DHL’s GoGreen Plus programme to decarbonise its international air freight operations using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

DHL’s GoGreen Plus programme represents a fundamental shift from traditional carbon offsetting models. Rather than compensating for emissions through external environment projects, the service reduces the carbon loan directly within the supply chain by replacing conventional jet fuel with SAF produced from renewable feedstocks.

Every tonne of SAF used through GoGreen Plus reduces lifecycle carbon emissions by up to 80% compared to fossil fuels. The carbon savings are independently verified and certified by accredited third party SGS, Société Générale de Surveillanceensuring full accountability and traceability for customers.

The collaboration was formalised at DHL's UAE Head Office in Dubai by Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Country Manager of DHL Express UAE, and Rajesh Garg, Group Chief Financial Officer & Chief Sustainability Officer at Landmark Group.

On the occasion, Mahmoud Haj Hussein commented, “DHL has committed to investing €7 billion globally in climate-neutral logistics by 2030, and partnerships like this demonstrate how we're translating that ambition into measurable action. Landmark Group's decision to adopt GoGreen Plus reflects how progressive enterprises are keen on moving the industry toward a net-zero future. We're proud to support their decarbonisation goals with logistics solutions that deliver transparency, credibility, and real impact."

Rajesh Garg added, "At Landmark Group, we are embedding sustainability into every aspect of our business and supply chain. Our partnership with DHL marks an important step in reducing our Scope 3 emissions and advancing our decarbonisation goals through credible solutions like Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Collaboration with forward-thinking partners is essential as we transition toward a net-zero future.”

The collaboration supports the UAE’s National Net Zero by 2050 Strategy, which aims to position the country as a global leader in climate action and sustainable economic development. By reducing Scope 3 emissions, which are often the largest and most difficult category for enterprises to address, the two organisations are contributing to systemic transformation required to meet national and global climate targets.

