Dubai Islands is rapidly emerging as a premier real estate and tourism hub, aligning with Dubai's 2040 Urban Master Plan

DHG Properties’ new project brings the total development value in Dubai to AED 1.3 billion, reinforcing its commitment to the UAE market

Dubai, UAE – DHG Properties, operating within Swiss real estate and construction group DHG Holding, has announced the acquisition of a prime land plot on Dubai Islands, marking its third residential project in Dubai and its second major investment since the start of 2025. The new development will feature approximately 100 premium apartments across 11 floors, with a built-up area of 14,500 m², offering modern living spaces with complementary amenities. The project's value stands at AED 260 million.

Dubai Islands, formerly known as Palm Deira, a visionary waterfront destination, is rapidly emerging as a premier real estate hotspot. Strategically positioned to offer seamless connectivity to Dubai’s central districts, the island is set to become a leading residential and tourism hub. With world-class beaches, entertainment venues, and an emphasis on sustainability, Dubai Islands aligns with Dubai’s ambition to enhance its global appeal as a top-tier living and investment destination.

DHG Properties’ latest project will contribute to this dynamic landscape, offering premium Swiss-quality residences that blend contemporary design with timeless craftsmanship. The development will feature modern amenities, catering to the refined lifestyle of Dubai’s residents.

This project also aligns with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to develop vibrant communities, enhance urban living, and position Dubai as a leading global city. By integrating Swiss excellence, precision, and durability into its projects, DHG Properties contributes to the UAE government’s strategic initiatives for sustainable urban development.

Blagoje Antic, Chairman of the Board and CEO of DHG Holding, stated, “Our third project in Dubai underscores our long-term commitment to this thriving market. Dubai Islands is truly an exceptional location that represents the future of premium waterfront living, and we are proud to bring our Swiss heritage of over 30 years and 300 completed projects in Europe to this dynamic city. With a dedicated focus on superior quality, we aim to create residences that offer lasting value and timeless appeal to enhance not only the city’s landscape but also contribute to elevated community living.”

Milos Antic, Vice Chairman of DHG Holding and CEO of DHG Properties, added: “The rapid growth of Dubai’s real estate sector presents an incredible opportunity for us to bring our expertise in high-quality development projects, supporting Dubai’s vision as one of the most desirable places to live, work, and invest in. As Dubai continues to attract global investors and residents, DHG Properties remains committed to bringing its signature Swiss quality to the market, ensuring that each development contributes to the city’s reputation as a world-class real estate destination.”

This new acquisition follows DHG Properties’ first project, Helvetia Residences in JVC, and the recent announcement of an AED 300 million residential project in Meydan Bukadra, featuring 110 apartments. With this expansion, DHG Properties has now reached nearly AED 1.3 billion in total development value in the Dubai market, reinforcing its commitment to long-term growth and investment in the UAE.

DHG Properties Dubai operates within DHG Holding, a leading Swiss real estate development and construction company, with over 30 years of experience and a portfolio of more than 300 completed projects and 2.5 million square meters delivered across Switzerland, Serbia, and the UAE. Led by its Founder and Chairman of the Board, Blagoje Antić, DHG Holding is successfully executing its long-term international expansion strategy. DHG Properties is poised to replicate DHG’s success with its entry into the UAE market by bringing its signature touch of Swiss excellence to the country’s dynamic and thriving real estate sector.

