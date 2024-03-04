Bahrain saw a 55% YoY rise in funding in 2023 with financial services accounting for 17.5% of its GDP

Dubai, UAE: DHF Capital S.A., a securitization firm with a presence in Europe and the Middle East, proudly announces its expansion into Bahrain, reflecting the company’s commitment to growth and seizing opportunities in new markets. With the GCC’s GDP growth projected to grow at 3.4% in 2024[1], Bahrain is poised to be a key contributor to the region’s promising outlook ahead. The GCC country’s thriving financial sector is predicted to see a GDP growth rate of 2.5% in the calendar year ahead[2].

As a leading wealth management firm, DHF Capital is entering the Bahrain market to deliver value to investors and stakeholders by leveraging its expertise to drive sustainable growth in the region. The company, which has rapidly grown its presence in the UAE over recent years, is thrilled to offer its customized services to Bahrain’s dynamic investment environment on the heels of the country’s impressive financial development; which is demonstrated by a 55% year-over-year (YoY) rise in funding in 2023 and a record of $1.7 billion invested in a variety of sectors. Bas Kooijman, CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital S.A., comments on Bahrain’s growth potential, especially in the financial services industry which has overtaken oil and gas as the country’s largest economic contributor by accounting for a noteworthy 17.5% of its GDP[3].

Bas Kooijman explained: “Bahrain is a reputable, thriving financial hub that is instrumental in the economic success of the GCC and wider Middle East. We have observed an uptick in interest from the country’s investors and as we seek to add value globally, Bahrain is a market that we are thrilled to expand into. Our strategic goals align perfectly with the Bahrain market and we look forward to actively engaging with prospective clients and promoting growth and development within the country’s booming financial community.”

To commemorate this milestone for the company, and provide a glimpse into the offerings that the company will bring forth for savvy investors to capitalize on, DHF Capital will be on the ground in Bahrain from the 7th to the 8th of March to offer financial guidance to such individuals at the DXB Partners Bahrain Network Accelerator Event.

With investors having been known to benefit from professional input. Bas has been leading at the helm of DHF Capital to provide clients with an annual average ROI of 23% since the company’s inception. Investors who have worked with Bas since DHF was established over four years ago have witnessed a minimum average ROI of 86% and more than 48 consecutive months of positive returns to more than double their initial investment.

About Bas Kooijman:

Bas Kooijman is the CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital S.A, a securitisation firm for financial services which he co-founded in 2020. Entrepreneurial from a young age, Bas has worked in the technology industry, building a telecom company, and later Brokerteam, a wholesale telecom company. In 2015, he sold the latter and transitioned into finance. Over the past seven years, Bas’ expertise as a professional trader has built wealth for countless individuals and companies. In his pursuit of making wealth creation more accessible and affordable for all, he has also become a published author of “Trading and Investing” to accelerate this vision.

