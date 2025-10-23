Dubai, United Arab Emirates: His Excellency Dr. Alawi AlSheikh-Ali, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), recently inaugurated the NMC Royal Medical Centre –The Palm, part of NMC Healthcare Group, in the presence of several health leaders and representatives from the medical sector.

The centre, which serves residents of Palm Jumeirah and nearby communities, offers 18 medical specialities, including family medicine and general practice, internal medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, cardiology, cosmetic procedures, dermatology, dentistry, endocrinology, ear, nose and throat (ENT), general surgery, orthopaedics, physiotherapy, plastic surgery, radiology, urology and vascular surgery.

Following the official inauguration, His Excellency toured the facility’s various departments, where he reviewed the latest medical equipment and technologies and was briefed by the medical team on the range and delivery of healthcare services provided to patients.

David Hadley, Chief Executive Officer of NMC Healthcare Group, said: “The opening of our new centre aligns with our commitment to providing high-quality and accessible healthcare services to all residents of Dubai and, more broadly, across the UAE. We remain dedicated to excellence and innovation, ensuring patients have access to advanced, patient-centred care.