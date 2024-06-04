Dubai, UAE: Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) received the ‘Great Place to Work’ certification from the prestigious Great Place to Work organisation, a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviours. The recognition reflects the Department’s commitment to fostering a positive working environment and promoting innovation and excellence among its workforces. Furthermore, it underscores DGHR’s relentless efforts and vision which is driven by an advanced management, development, and governance approach to human resources for the government sector in Dubai.

The certification was awarded to DGHR based on a survey of the working environment, which included various institutions in different sectors. Furthermore, the survey included an evaluation of employee experiences in areas of happiness, trust, belongings, employees’ harmony, and career loyalty. The survey reaffirms DGHR's commitment and leading role in creating a motivating work environment for its employees. Furthermore, the results underscore the continuous drive for innovation and enhanced career performance.

H.E. Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR, said: “The department’s achievement of ‘Great Place to Work’ certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the UAE’s approach and vision of our wise leadership to ensure happiness, quality of life, health as well as occupational and environmental safety in the workplace. Furthermore, the remarkable results received from surveying the workforce reflect DGHR’s efficiency in embracing the highest standards of quality and its keenness to create a working environment that promotes excellence, creativity, and innovation. This recognition also underscores long-standing endeavours to lead the human resources sector and ensure excellence. "

The certification comes as a result of DGHR’s continuous efforts and initiatives to enhance the human resources sector in Dubai. Recently, the department launched a series of projects with an aim to boost the efficiency and performance of employees by integrating best industry practices in the government work system.

