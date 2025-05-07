Abu Dhabi-UAE: – QuantumGate, an Abu Dhabi cybersecurity venture, unveiled a new product and announced a strategic partnership with PwC Middle East today during GISEC 2025, the region’s leading cybersecurity event, to strengthen cybersecurity resilience for enterprises throughout the region.

With experts predicting that quantum computing advances will make traditional cybersecurity ineffective as little as five to 10 years, QuantumGate offers a suite of tools designed for the quantum era. Their newest addition, Crypto Discovery Tool, is a cryptographic asset management platform designed to help enterprises discover, inventory, and manage their cryptographic assets. This is a critical first step in preparing for the transition to quantum-safe cybersecurity—by identifying existing assets and highlighting vulnerabilities, organizations can build a clear roadmap for remediation.

“As quantum computing advances, traditional security solutions are becoming obsolete,” said Janne Hirvimies, the Chief Technology Officer of QuantumGate. “That’s why it’s essential to understand your organization’s current cryptographic posture and start managing these assets proactively. We’re committed to supporting enterprises as they navigate this paradigm shift.”

“Our made-in-the-UAE cybersecurity tools are designed for the quantum era, and collaborating with an industry leader such as PwC will help ensure they have an even greater impact,” said Reda Nidhakou, the Acting CEO of VentureOne, QuantumGate’s parent company. “Their deep expertise, strong client relationships, and regional market presence make them the ideal partner to help accelerate market adoption and will help ensure we can support businesses across the UAE and beyond.”

The agreement, signed today by Nidhakou and Raddad Ayoub, a Cybersecurity and Digital Trust Partner at PwC Middle East, will combine QuantumGate’s advanced cybersecurity technology and PwC’s advisory expertise with the goal of helping public and private organizations build quantum-resilient digital infrastructures.

“As the world moves toward a quantum future, cybersecurity must keep pace,” said Clinton Firth, a Cybersecurity Partner and Quantum Computing Consulting Leader at PwC Middle East. “This partnership with QuantumGate combines our deep digital trust capabilities with cutting-edge, quantum-resilient tech helping organizations across the Middle East fast-track their transition to quantum-safe security and build trust in their digital future.”

QuantumGate will work with PwC to deliver strategic client projects, lead cybersecurity events, co-host educational webinars on post-quantum cryptography, and publish white papers exploring the security implications of quantum computing.

Additional information: Crypto Discovery Tool

The Crypto Discovery Tool scans a company’s systems, networks, cloud environments, and applications to identify and create an inventory of cryptographic assets such as keys, certificates, and algorithms.

Key features:

Scans and discovers cryptographic assets

Detects weak encryption, misconfigurations, and compliance gaps

Delivers real-time analytics and alerts

Provides actionable recommendations

Crypto Discovery Tool is designed as a starting point for organizations near the beginning of their transition to quantum-safe security.

About QuantumGate

QuantumGate is an Abu Dhabi cybersecurity company by VentureOne, the Advanced Technology Research Council’s venture builder. QuantumGate's suite of enterprise solutions helps organizations protect their data assets for a post-quantum world using proprietary cryptographic libraries created by cryptography experts at the Technology Innovation Institute.

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We’re a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 370,000 people in 149 countries. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting we help build, accelerate and sustain momentum.



Established in the Middle East for over 40 years, PwC Middle East has 30 offices across 12 countries in the region with 12,000 people.



PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please visit www.pwc.com/structure for further details.