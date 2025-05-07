Dubai, UAE - Brain Digits unveiled its groundbreaking AI-Powered Teams Program, a transformative initiative designed to help organizations in the Middle East integrate AI into their workflows, enhance team capabilities, and future-proof their businesses.

The program—delivered in both Arabic and English—is set to be a game-changer for companies looking to unlock new levels of efficiency, automate repetitive tasks, and empower employees with AI-enhanced decision-making.

With AI no longer being an option but a necessity, this program marks a critical shift in how businesses in the region operate, compete, and scale.

“AI is not replacing humans—it’s augmenting them. The organizations that understand how to empower their teams with AI will lead the future, while those who resist change will struggle to survive,” said Jack Jendo, an AI & Digital Transformation Thought Leader and Founder of Brain Digits.

In a region where digital transformation is accelerating across industries, the AI-Powered Teams Program provides companies with a real-world, hands-on approach to embedding AI within their teams and processes. It focuses on practical implementation, ensuring that organizations don’t just understand AI—they actively use it to boost productivity, improve decision-making, and drive innovation.

The AI-Powered Teams Program offers a range of benefits designed to enhance productivity and strategic impact across organizations. By using AI as a productivity partner, the program helps automate repetitive tasks, allowing teams to focus on high-value work. It supports smarter decision-making by equipping teams with AI-driven insights that strengthen business strategies. The program is designed for every department, whether HR, finance, marketing, or operations, demonstrating how AI can be a transformative force across all functions. Additionally, businesses receive custom AI roadmaps tailored to their specific industry, ensuring a strategic and aligned approach to AI implementation.

The program is led by Jack Jendo, an internationally recognized authority in AI, digital transformation, and organizational leadership. A sought-after speaker at TEDx, UN conferences, and global summits, Jendo has advised leaders, governments, and Fortune 500 companies on how to harness AI to create more agile, resilient, and innovative organizations.

“We are witnessing the biggest shift in the workplace since the Industrial Revolution. AI isn’t just another tool—it’s a paradigm shift. Organizations that fail to adapt will struggle, while those that embrace AI will build the future,” added Jack Jendo.

The AI-Powered Teams Program offers flexible, high-impact learning options in both remote and in-person format.