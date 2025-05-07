Dubai, UAE - According to MarketsandMarkets, the global API security market is projected to surge from $744 million in 2023 to $3.03 billion by 2028, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 32.5%. This rapid expansion is driven by escalating API breaches and the relentless growth of application ecosystems. As organizations increasingly adopt AI-powered agents; market research also forecasts robust double-digit growth for AI security, calling attention to the urgency for advanced protection in this evolving ecosystem.

To enable enterprises and government entities across META to strengthen risk management, streamline compliance, and protect critical infrastructure, CyberKnight and Wallarm came together to form a strategic value-added distribution partnership, announced at GISEC 2025 in Dubai at the CyberKnight stand. This collaboration enables Wallarm to leverage CyberKnight’s regional reach, deep-rooted customer and partner base as well as Zero Trust Security expertise.

With Wallarm, customers receive the fastest, easiest, and most effective way to stop API attacks. Wallarm’s technology empowers organizations to map and safeguard their entire API landscape, including those driving AI-powered services, through automated risk analysis and patented threat detection. Wallarm is the only API security platform that blocks 0-day attacks in real-time. In addition, Wallarm offers the easiest API security platform to deploy across hybrid environments.

“APIs are now the backbone of digital innovation, but they also represent a rapidly expanding attack surface that adversaries are quick to exploit” said Ivan Novikov , CEO and Co-Founder , at Wallarm. “At Wallarm, we see AI as a transformative ally, enabling us to detect and block threats in real time, even as attackers evolve their tactics. Our partnership with CyberKnight is about empowering organizations to stay ahead of these threats, securing everything from legacy systems to the latest AI-powered agents.”

“APIs are not just part of the attack surface — they are the attack surface. From legacy system exposures to AI-native risks, attackers are increasingly targeting APIs as both the entry point and objective. The partnership with Wallarm is a pivotal step in our mission to deliver cutting-edge API powered by AI and support our customers. Together, we are equipping organizations across the region with the tools and expertise needed to secure their expanding digital ecosystems and stay ahead of emerging threats.”, added Wael Jaber, Chief Strategy Officer, at CyberKnight.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.

About Wallarm:

Wallarm is the only unified platform for API and agentic AI security successfully deployed in enterprise production environments. With Wallarm, customers receive the fastest, easiest, and most effective way to stop API attacks. Period. Organizations choose Wallarm to protect their APIs and AI agents because the platform delivers a complete inventory of APIs, real-time blocking, and patented AI/ML-based abuse detection. Wallarm is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and is backed by Toba Capital, Y Сombinator, Partech, and other investors.