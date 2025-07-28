Cairo, Egypt – Raya Foods, a portfolio company of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, held a strategic meeting with the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation to explore collaboration opportunities aimed at advancing the agricultural sector and empowering farmers. The meeting comes as part of the company's ongoing expansion plans and efforts to foster sustainable agricultural growth, improve sector development, increase production rates, and boost agricultural exports in alignment with Egypt’s Vision 2030 for development.

During the meeting, Raya Foods showcased its agricultural program “RAP” and its vital role in meeting diverse technical specifications required by global buyers while maintaining the highest standards of food safety. The program is distinguished by its ability to deliver tailored specifications according to various customer needs. The discussion also included proposals for cultivating high-demand crops in global markets, such as jalapeños. Additionally, plans were reviewed for securing further support from several international financial institutions to scale up operations and expand both exports and production in the near future.

Commenting on the meeting, Omar Abdelaziz, CEO of Raya Foods, stated: “We believe that effective partnerships with key stakeholders are essential to the development of the agricultural sector. Through the RAP program, we work to empower farmers by providing them with practical tools that combine training, technical support, and smart financing enhancing production quality and boosting the competitiveness of Egyptian exports.”

He added: “At Raya Foods, we take pride in being Egypt’s top strawberry exporter and in exporting over 3,000 products annually to 50 countries, all made from 100% locally sourced raw materials. We also adopt smart agriculture solutions, including modern irrigation systems and drone-enabled crop management”

Raya Foods, a portfolio of Raya Holding, specializes in the processing and exporting of a wide range of frozen fruits and vegetables. While serving the local market, the company exports 99% of its products to global markets including the United States, Europe, Asia, and the GCC. Raya Foods is committed to meeting daily consumer needs, supporting local farms, and offering innovative food solutions that align with evolving tastes and lifestyles.

Raya Foods continues its intensive efforts to expand its agricultural network and strengthen its role as a key driver of growth in the agriculture industry, one that is increasingly shaped by innovation and efficiency. Amid rising international demand for agricultural products, these efforts contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of Egyptian exports in both regional and global markets, reinforcing Raya Holding’s position as a leading private sector player in supporting agricultural development in Egypt.