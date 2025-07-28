Dubai, UAE: As the UAE ushers in a new era of tax regulation, Finanshels.com, a leading AI-led finance platform, has announced the launch of HalaTax – the country’s first free AI-powered tax consultant tailored made for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and SMEs to get instant help on tax and VAT related queries.

Designed as a cost-efficient approach to accessing critical tax consultation, especially for early-stage businesses, HalaTax is a self-learning system that strengthens and improves user feedback, ensuring that companies can receive timely and accurate information on topics such as tax exemptions, deadlines, and compliance strategies.

The UAE is home to a thriving community of entrepreneurs and is a preferred destination for startups. In 2025, the country was ranked number one globally by the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor for excelling in metrics including financing for entrepreneurial projects, ease of fund access, government policies supporting entrepreneurship, government-related tax and bureaucracy policies, social and cultural standards towards entrepreneurship.

Since the announcement of corporate tax across the UAE in 2023, it is now mandatory for businesses of all sizes to file for their audits within the stipulated deadlines to avoid financial penalties. With this implementation, hundreds of SMEs are now finding themselves facing the possibility of incurring large costs associated with onboarding financial experts and qualified advisors. HalaTax directly addresses this gap, offering cost-efficient access to costly tax advisory services and empowering businesses to make smart financial decisions.

Muhammad Shafeekh, Founder and CEO of Finanshels.com said: “Our vision with HalaTax is to level the playing field. Reliable tax guidance should not be a luxury - every business owner deserves clarity, compliance, and control. By transforming the traditional model for tax consultation, we are enabling a stronger and more empowered entrepreneurial environment for businesses.”

HalaTax is free to use and live now at halatax.finanshels.com.

About Finanshels.com

A fintech company seamlessly blends AI-driven automation with expert financial services to streamline bookkeeping, tax compliance, payroll, and financial planning. Within its first year, Finanshels.com onboarded 2,000+ clients across industries such as IT services, professional services, trading, real estate & construction, e-commerce, and F&B. Unlike traditional financial firms, Finanshels.com offers a Service-as-a-Platform model, going beyond software-as-a-service (SaaS). By integrating AI automation with human expertise, the company has automated 70% of financial processes, while experienced financial professionals ensure accuracy and regulatory compliance. SMEs benefit from daily bookkeeping, 24-hour transaction processing, and real-time insights, all tailored to the UAE and GCC’s unique financial regulations.