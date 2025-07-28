Since 2024, the CMA CGM Foundation has been committed to helping young Lebanese build skills and find jobs through its “Training for the Future” program.

40 young people have already completed training in energy efficiency jobs, while 175 others are currently training for careers in the maritime sector.

24 young people have just finished a one-year program in agriculture, combining theory and hands-on work to help develop a competitive and sustainable local farming sector that meets international export standards.

Taanayel: To support training and job opportunities in Lebanon’s agricultural sector, the CMA CGM Foundation has partnered with the NGO arcenciel, the Notre-Dame de la Consolata Technical Institute (run by the Jesuit Fathers), the agricultural company Agrotica, and Lebanon Packing House (LPH) —a state-of-the-art packing facility, which is part of CMA CGM Lebanon, that offers value and international standards to its customers.

Over the past 12 months, 24 trainees from across the Bekaa region completed a practical training program with 100 days of courses, including 80 days of field work, planned around the farming seasons. Training took place mainly at the Domaine de Taanayel and in Damour, covering modern farming methods, good harvesting practices, post-harvest work, and basic farm management. Trainees worked in Agrotica’s vineyard and then applied their new skills by developing a three-hectare pilot vineyard at the Domaine de Taanayel, gaining hands-on experience in real agricultural environments.

They also trained at Lebanon Packing House (LPH) in Taanayel, which offers complete solutions from: quality check, sorting, packing, palletizing, cooling, conditioning to storage with a primary focus on grapes, avocados, cherries, apricots, tomatoes, apples, pears, citrus and all sort of fruits and vegetables. Its world class services help local farmers export their crops to foreign markets and enable the development of Lebanese agriculture – both locally and internationally – while creating different job opportunities in the region.

CMA CGM Group’s specialized fruit and vegetable packing facility, which provides Lebanese farmers with complete post-harvest support and preparation services.

With growing global demand for fresh produce like table grapes and avocados — crops where Lebanon has strong potential thanks to its climate, geographical location, and farming know-how — this project helps meet two big needs: filling the shortage of skilled mid-level farm workers and improving farming practices to help local farmers compete better in export markets.

Through this training, these young technicians can now take on key jobs on Lebanese farms — as team leaders, logistics coordinators, or orchard managers — bridging the gap between farm workers and agricultural engineers.

This first promotion marks an important step towards building a stronger, more competitive farming sector that creates jobs and supports rural areas.

This project is part of the “Training for the Future” program launched by the CMA CGM Foundation in 2024, which also offers training in maritime jobs (mechanics, electrical work, onboard hospitality) and energy efficiency (solar systems, insulation). These programs are run with partners such as the European Institute for Cooperation and Development (IECD) and the International Maritime Academy (IMA).

In total, more than 239 young Lebanese are now training in agriculture, maritime transport, and renewable energy and will receive job support through December 2025.

About the CMA CGM Foundation

Founded in 2005 and chaired by Tanya Saadé Zeenny, the CMA CGM Foundation is driven by responsibility, solidarity, and a spirit of action. The Foundation focuses on two main areas: humanitarian aid and access to education. In times of crisis, it uses the CMA CGM Group’s maritime and logistics know-how to deliver aid where it is needed most. It also supports schooling, training, and job opportunities for young people. So far, the Foundation has shipped 38,000 tonnes of humanitarian supplies to 82 countries and supported more than 450 education projects in France, Lebanon, and worldwide.

