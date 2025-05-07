United Arab Emirates: Visa, a global payments technology leader, and Whish Money SAL, a leading regional fintech, are pleased to announce one of the most strategic partnerships in the region. This partnership will enable Whish to leverage Visa's advanced services and technology for payments and money movement, while allowing Visa to expand its service offerings to over 1 million Whish app users. A signing ceremony was held to commemorate this significant collaboration, marking a new chapter in the fintech landscape of the region.

Leila Serhan, Senior Vice President at Visa and Group Country Manager for the North Africa, Levant and Pakistan (NALP) region, commented on the partnership: "This strategic partnership between Visa and Whish is the first in the levant region with an e-wallet and money transfer company, and we align with Whish on multiple pillars, most of which, trust and innovation. This partnership will enable us to bring our advanced payment technologies to a broader audience, facilitating seamless and secure money movement across the world. And as Whish is already present globally and is further expanding its reach, we can further facilitate the international growth through our presence in over 200 countries."

Toufic Koussa, CEO and Co-Founder of Whish Money, added: "We are excited to embark on this new collaboration with Visa which marks a significant milestone for Whish Money. By integrating Visa's cutting-edge technology and services, we are poised to enhance our payment solutions and provide even more secure and efficient financial services to our customers. This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in the fintech industry and is a testament to the thorough and careful due diligence Visa undertakes while engaging in such an affiliation given their high compliance standards. Our commitment to compliance and security has enabled us to achieve this unique partnership in the region."

This strategic alliance between Visa and Whish Money is set to revolutionize the fintech sector, bringing unparalleled advancements to digital payments and financial services regionally and globally. As both entities leverage their strengths and innovative technologies, the partnership will not only drive economic growth but also set a new benchmark for excellence and security in the industry.

About Visa:

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement.

About Whish Money

Whish Money is part of Talaco Group that was established in 2004, specializing in technology, telecom, software development, money remittance, digital payments, and logistics industries. Whish has been one of the first global fintech platforms disrupting the distribution of telecom, ISP, gaming, and gift card vouchers, in addition to the digitization of financial services to corporates, retailers, and end users. With over 1,200 agents in Lebanon and 3,000 points of sale in the UAE, Whish Money continues to expand its reach and impact. Today, Whish has offices in Lebanon, UAE, and the USA serving more than 1 million users in over 110 countries.

As a licensed and regulated company by the Central Bank of Lebanon, Whish Money adheres strictly to all local and international laws, regulations, and best practices including stringent Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CTF) measures. Whish works closely with local and international authorities to detect and prevent financial crime. Its robust compliance framework, backed by advanced technology and experienced professionals, ensures that every transaction is screened against local and international watch lists, and is scrutinized to identify and mitigate potential risks, enabling it to provide secure and reliable financial services to its customers.