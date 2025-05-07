Dubai, United Arab Emirates: LockThreat, a leader in Enterprise GRC automation, continues to expand its global footprint with a series of strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening its global presence.

LockThreat will exhibit at GISEC Global 2025 (#P46, Hall 5), one of the world's premier cybersecurity and risk events. GISEC provides a powerful platform to showcase LockThreat’s AI-powered GRC innovations that support cybersecurity and AI Governance automation to an international audience of security and compliance leaders.

Adding to this momentum, LockThreat has successfully completed a strategic partnership with Oracle, the region’s leading cloud services provider. This collaboration enables LockThreat’s customers to benefit from the scalability, security, and regional availability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, further reinforcing LockThreat’s commitment to multi-cloud flexibility and operational excellence.

To celebrate and deepen regional relationships, LockThreat will also co-host a GRC Leaders Golf Outing with Oracle and Redington on May 7, 2025, at Top Golf, Dubai. This exclusive, invite-only event will bring together top executives and thought leaders for a day of networking, collaboration, and conversations around the future of governance, risk, and compliance.

"Expanding our presence in the Middle East is a key part of LockThreat’s global growth strategy," said Naeem Hussain, CEO of LockThreat. "Through strategic partnerships with trusted brands like Oracle and our participation at world-class events like GISEC, we’re not just expanding our reach, we’re delivering even greater value and innovation to organizations worldwide."

LockThreat’s platform empowers organizations to achieve enterprise-wide GRC excellence through AI-driven automation, centralized visibility, and seamless control. With major enhancements launched this year including advanced policy management, risk scoring, and multi-framework integration. LockThreat is rapidly becoming the GRC solution of choice for businesses across the global operating in dynamic, highly regulated environments.

About LockThreat

LockThreat GRC transforms governance, risk, and compliance with AI-powered automation, real-time insights, and centralized controls. Serving multiple industries across 10+ countries, LockThreat simplifies compliance, reduces risk, and accelerates digital transformation for today’s most demanding organizations.