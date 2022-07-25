The Diriyah Gate ‍Development Authority (DGDA) and Saudi Post today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore ways to develop and promote strategic cooperation between the two entities. This MoU will help enhance the level of joint planning and project delivery, increase efficiency in government spending, and develop stronger collaboration in the areas of data exchange, system integration, and database sharing.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Jerry Inzerillo, Group Chief Executive Officer of DGDA, and His Excellency Eng. Anef Abanomi, President of Saudi Post. The agreement will open the doors for both parties to exchange expertise, geolocation data, and geographic information databases and services. It will also help forge and strengthen future strategic partnerships between DGDA and Saudi Post.

Mr. Inzerillo underlined the principles that provide the framework for cooperation between the two sides, including joint innovation initiatives and other future endeavors. He said that the collaboration is in line with DGDA’s ongoing efforts to provide added value to Diriyah’s residents through improved services and facilities while also ensuring an ideal touristic and cultural environment.

Mr. Abanomi also highlighted the importance of mapping the physical addresses in Diriyah and the positive impact this will have on the city’s residential, commercial, and business ecosystem, adding that the collaboration includes providing postal solutions within DGDA’s jurisdiction to serve citizens and foreign residents as well as technical collaboration for joint projects such as planning, and zoning.

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, seven square kilometers of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost heritage tourism destinations. Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes northwest of Riyadh’s city center. It is recognized as a symbolic center of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built in line with Saudi traditions and heritage. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be

created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah is the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognized as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations. With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, the Diriyah Gate project seeks to enrich Diriyah with entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential, and business offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia. The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office, and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart, and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with uninterrupted views of At-Turaif, and the 141-key Samhan Heritage Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometer space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.

About Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA)

Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 to preserve Diriyah’s history, celebrate its community, and develop the historic UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif into one of the world’s greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabian culture and heritage. The Authority focuses on the protection and preservation of the Kingdom’s history, including the stories of the nation’s forefathers as well as its physical heritage. In line with world-class design, development, and preservation standards, DGDA will create an environment that enhances Diriyah’s historic, national, and international relevance and preserves At-Turaif. DGDA is transforming Diriyah into one of the region’s foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. It aspires to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of Saudi Arabia’s history, instilling a sense of national pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Authority ensures that Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences, and world-class retail offerings to enable the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals. DGDA celebrates the local community’s social, cultural, and historical achievements, connecting them with the roots of the Saudi state and creating solid foundations to build the best possible future for the community. As the primary regulator for the supervisory area (190 sq. km.), DGDA works alongside Diriyah’s executive bodies and implements best practices in Land Management and Building Permit and License issuance and oversight.