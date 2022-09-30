RIYADH:– The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) has teamed up with the National Association of the Blind “Kafeef” to launch an initiative for the translation of Diriyah’s history into Braille.

The project is set to help visually impaired individuals gain a deeper understanding of Diriyah’s history through an efficient and effective written medium . Paper copies of the content printed in Braille, a reading system used to learn and communicate by the visually impaired on a daily basis, will help strengthen participants’ emotional connection to their rich Saudi history and heritage.

The project reflects DGDA’s commitment to the visually impaired community as a whole and represents an opportunity to empower them to learn about Diriyah’s significance for the Kingdom, and is aligned with DGDA's mandate to preserve and celebrate its culture and heritage .

The first part of initiative runs until the 15th of October and includes a course on Diriyah’s history for young men and women from “Kafeef.” Supporting course materials were translated into paper and digital formats by the organization, including content on the year 850 – the year that Diriyah was established – as well as the At-Turaif district and the history of the First Saudi State. Participants with the highest scores have since been selected to teach within the program itself. Men and women from “Kafeef” were selected based on the level of their interest in Saudi history and their Braille skills.

DGDA is committed to working with “Kafeef” to provide every means of support to participants, including paper and digital training materials and lessons for registered participants, with an official certificate available upon completion of the entire course.

The course is expected to foster a competitive, knowledge-based atmosphere that will help bolster the connection visually impaired individuals have to their heritage, strengthen their sense of belonging to their country’s past, present, and future, and instill a sense of community and collective investment in the country’s progress.

