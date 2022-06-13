Dubai: As part of its strategy to diversify investment opportunities, the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today launched new equity futures contracts on individual stocks of two of its leading listed companies namely; Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and GFH Financial Group.

The new launch brings number of companies that the DFM provides futures’ contracts on their individual stocks to 12 listed companies with tenures of 1, 2 and 3 months.

About Dubai Financial Market: Dubai Financial Market (DFM) was established as a public institution with its own independent corporate body. DFM operates as a secondary market for the trading of securities issued by public shareholding companies, bonds issued by the Federal Government or any of the local Governments and public institutions in the country, units of investment funds and any other financial instruments, local or foreign, which are accepted by the market. The DFM commenced operations on March 26, 2000 and became the first Islamic Shari’a-compliant exchange globally since 2007. Following its initial public offering in November 2006, when DFM offered 1.6 billion shares, representing 20 per cent of its paid-up capital of AED 8 Billion, DFM became a public joint stock company and its shares were listed on 7 March 2007 with the trading symbol (DFM). Following the IPO, the Government of Dubai retained the remaining 80 per cent of DFM Company through Borse Dubai Limited. www.dfm.ae