RIVAGE is a strategic partnership between Deyaar and Arady Properties PSC

Strategically located with close proximity to the airport, parks, malls, healthcare, educational institutions, and recreational facilities

Launched with attractive payment plans and a diverse range of residential options

Abu Dhabi, Deyaar Development PJSC ("Deyaar"), an integrated real estate leader in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), has launched RIVAGE—its first residential project on the prestigious Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi emirate. The launch marks a key milestone in the strategic partnership between Deyaar and Arady Properties PSC.

The development offers the perfect blend of luxury living, breathtaking views, and world-class amenities while integrating sustainability within a master peace architectural design.

RIVAGE offers a range of residential options, providing flexibility for both investors and families, featuring 1, 2, and 3-bedroom luxury residences, opulent duplexes, bespoke Sky Villas and the celestial Sky Palaces.

RIVAGE presents a prime investment opportunity, supported by Deyaar’s reputation and its strategic location being minutes away from Zayed International Airport and close to universities, malls, schools, healthcare facilities, parks, beaches, restaurants, hotels, and prayer facilities.

Commenting on the launch, Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO at Deyaar Development, said: “In collaboration with Arady Properties – PSC, we are excited to present RIVAGE, our first residential project in Abu Dhabi, which truly reflects our commitment to creating exceptional living spaces. Situated on the picturesque Al Reem Island, RIVAGE offers more than just a new address—it’s a harmonious blend of vibrant city life and peaceful waterfront serenity, providing stunning views and top-notch amenities ideal for families seeking both excitement and tranquillity. While contributing to Abu Dhabi’s economic growth and urban development, RIVAGE marks a proud moment for us at Deyaar as we continue to elevate the real estate landscape beyond Dubai and fulfill our promise to exceed the expectations of our valued customers and stakeholders—a core part of what Deyaar stands for.”

For his part, Khaled Al Fahim, Chairman of Arady Properties – PSC, said: “We are thrilled to see our collaboration come to fruition with the launch of RIVAGE, an iconic residential destination on Al Reem Island. Born from the strategic partnership between Arady and Deyaar, this project leverages our combined expertise in shaping the UAE’s skyline. With two decades of experience in creating landmark developments, we are confident that RIVAGE will become one of the most sought-after luxury and lifestyle developments on the island. The combined blend of urban sophistication and the tranquil waterfront living, offers an unparalleled lifestyle experience to the residences and families.

Khalifa Al Zaabi, the CEO of Arady properties, stated:” We are confident that this project will serve as a significant contribution in the growth being experienced on Al reem Island. RIVAGE is distinguished by its creative essence, focusing on design and featuring refined aesthetic elements. It offers an exceptional living experience that seamlessly blends luxury and comfort. We are committed to continuing our collaboration with our esteemed partners to develop a selection of premier projects, while ensuring that we embed a spirit of innovation and sustainable development throughout the project.”

The development features a range of resort-style amenities, including a sky pool, spa, and fitness facilities such as aquafit yoga and aquafit spinning. Residents can also enjoy the RIVAGE Lounge, Mangrove Terrace, Mangrove Spa, RIVAGE Club and Adventure Cove. Additional facilities include beautifully landscaped gardens, Aqua Play areas, and the Horizon Lounge. With its stunning views, meticulously crafted interiors, and serene environment, RIVAGE is set to redefine luxury living in Abu Dhabi and set a new benchmark for residential developments in the UAE and beyond. In addition, RIVAGE features smart homes that prioritize both luxury and sustainability. Select units boast automated lighting and air conditioning, energy-efficient appliances and eco-friendly materials for a comfortable and environmentally conscious living space.

Construction for RIVAGE is scheduled for completion in Q4 2027.

