Abu Dhabi, UAE: Presight AI Holding Plc (“Presight” or “the Company”; ADX: PRESIGHT), today announced record financial results for the three months ending 31 March 2025. The results mark Presight’s strongest quarter to date and signal the company's accelerating transition into a global powerhouse for AI-driven digital transformation, backed by robust financial growth, international momentum, and groundbreaking platform innovation.

Financial and operational performance

In Q1 2025, Presight achieved revenue of AED 563.9 million, marking a 115.1% increase year-on-year, while international revenue surged five-fold to AED 127.0 million, reflecting the Company’s accelerating global expansion. EBITDA also grew sharply, increasing 71.9% year-on-year to reach AED 141.0 million.

During the quarter, Presight secured AED 1.44 billion in new orders, contributing to an expanded backlog of AED 3.87 billion, up 29% from December 2024. Profit after tax rose by 33.6% year-on-year on a like-for-like 9% tax basis, or by 25.1% including the UAE’s Pillar 2 guidance for Global minimum tax totalling to a 15% corporate tax rate.

Notably, 98.8% of total revenue was derived from multi-year contracts, underscoring the Company’s long-term customer engagement model and revenue visibility. Presight generated positive operating cash flow of AED 60.4 million and maintained a robust cash and equivalents position of AED 1.97 billion, remaining entirely debt-free.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, stated: “The strong momentum witnessed during the last quarter of 2024 has accelerated during the first quarter of 2025. We continued to strengthen our role as a strategic partner to governments and large enterprises across high-growth markets – supporting digital transformation, optimizing public services, and driving national resilience through the application of AI. In the past quarter, we saw our presence in Kazakhstan scale rapidly, while our letter of engagement in Albania serves as a foothold for further growth and expansion across Europe.

“With our continued growth, launch of new AI products, record backlog, and increasing international footprint, our financial results today reinforce Presight’s position as a world-leader in AI and digital transformation solutions.”​

Strategic progress and global expansion

Presight continued to extend its domestic leadership with major new contracts secured with the UAE Accounting Authority for video analytics and access management solutions, and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company for sovereign agentic AI deployments.

The Company's majority owned subsidiary, AIQ, achieved significant milestones, including continued deployment of the three-year, $340 million ENERGYai platform across ADNOC’s upstream operations - marking the world’s first large-scale rollout of agentic AI in the energy sector​.

Internationally, Presight signed a $190 million, six-year agreement with the City of Astana to implement an AI-powered smart city transformation in Kazakhstan. In addition, a letter of engagement with Albania’s Ministry of Interior will see Presight deploy AI-powered smart city solutions across 20 major cities, positioning Albania as one of Europe’s leading adopters of smart nation technologies​.

Product innovation and ecosystem leadership

Presight maintained its product leadership with the launch of Presight Synergy, a next-generation enterprise AI platform that unifies data management, analytics, and governance into a single ecosystem. Designed for rapid deployment and operational efficiency, Presight Synergy enables enterprises to integrate AI across all workflows without disrupting existing infrastructure​.

The Company also unveiled Presight LifeSaver, a comprehensive AI-driven emergency and crisis response platform. Already deployed in the UAE in partnership with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), the platform helps government agencies and first responders manage the full emergency lifecycle more effectively.

Complementing these technological advances, Presight strengthened its growth strategy through the launch of the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator. This initiative aims to nurture AI-driven startups across the world, while giving Presight access to innovative AI intellectual property to add to its portfolio and ultimately fuel further expansion of products and solutions​.

As a testament to the significance of the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator, Microsoft and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) announced their partnership of the program during the past quarter. Together, Presight with Microsoft and MBZUAI will offer mentoring and scaling support, access to G42’s global network, compute credits, $50,000 cash support for UAE operations, and access to venture capital funding.

Presight also expanded its international technology collaborations with a Memorandum of Understanding signed during an event in Brazil with EDGE Group company Beacon Red. The Beacon Red collaboration will support expansion of safe and smart city projects, particularly in Brazil and the wider Latin America region.

Meanwhile, AIQ also entered into new strategic agreements with SLB and Ecopetrol.

Looking Ahead

With record financial growth, an expanding portfolio of strategic international engagements, and a powerful pipeline of Applied AI solutions, Presight is well positioned to capitalize on the growing global demand for applied intelligence. The Company’s commitment to responsible, ethical AI deployment continues to deliver meaningful societal and economic impact across industries and geographies.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global big data analytics company powered by AI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of GenAI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied AI to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

