Dubai, UAE: In line with its social responsibility and its ongoing efforts to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) provides innovative digital tools to engage customers in the efforts to support climate action and reduce their carbon footprint by increasing the efficiency of their electricity and water consumption at home. DEWA utilises innovation and the latest technologies to enable customers to monitor and manage their consumption proactively and digitally, detect leaks instantly, and help customers to limit waste and adopt sustainable practices through easy and simple daily habits.

In line with the UN’s ‘Your guide to climate action: Home Energy’, which recommends reducing the global average individual carbon footprint from 6.3 tonnes (2020) to 2.1 tonnes by 2030, DEWA is committed to raising awareness about consumption patterns. This allows individuals to fulfil their responsibilities of protecting the environment and natural resources and supports efforts to make Dubai homes more efficient and sustainable. This aligns with the goals of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to increase individual and institutional energy consumption efficiency by 42-45 per cent. This supports the Demand Side Management Strategy to reduce energy and water consumption by 30% by 2030 to achieve a sustainable future.

DEWA is maximising its efforts through its “Welcome Summer with Green Habits” campaign to raise awareness of sustainable lifestyle practices and protect precious natural resources.

Self-Assessment tool:

Through the Self-Assessment Tool, DEWA allows customers to easily assess and understand their electricity and water consumption. To benefit from the tool, customers must log in to their account through DEWA’s smart app or website and fill out the consumption assessment questionnaire, to learn about various ways to increase consumption efficiency. After completing the assessment, customers receive a detailed report on their consumption, along with customised tips to reduce waste.

Innovative Digital Services and Tools:

DEWA provides many digital services and tools to help residential customers better understand and manage their electricity and water consumption. Through DEWA’s website and smart app, customers can access the Smart Living dashboard, which enables them to monitor their consumption and obtain annual, monthly, and daily consumption reports. The ‘My Sustainable Living Programme’ allows customers to compare their consumption with that of similar highly efficient homes in their area.

The ‘Away Mode’ feature enables them to monitor their consumption while they are away or travelling. The Self-Assessment Tool includes a survey for customers to assess their electricity and water consumption. Customers can also benefit from exclusive discounts on the latest smart home technologies available at the DEWA Store. Additionally, DEWA provides the ‘High Water Usage Alert’ service, which helps customers detect leaks in water connections after the meter. The system sends instant notifications to the customer if there is an unusual increase in consumption.

For more information about consumption management, tips, and instructions, please visit the following link:

https://www.dewa.gov.ae/en/consumer/sustainability/sustainability-and-conservation