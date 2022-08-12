Dubai, UAE: In conjunction with International Youth Day, which is observed on the 12th of August every year, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Youth Council organised a series of events and panel discussions on investing in youth to advance sustainable development. Several local and corporate youth councils participated, including the Dubai Youth Council, Du Youth Council, Microsoft Youth Council, RTA Youth Council and Emirates Global Aluminium Youth Council. More than 100 young men and women attended the celebration.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, congratulated DEWA’s youth employees and the UAE’s youth who are the cornerstone towards making the UAE the world’s leading nation by its Centennial in 2071. Al Tayer highlighted that empowering youth and providing them with the opportunity and tools to unleash their potential and creativity have become a comprehensive national culture in the UAE.

“Today, we celebrate the young generation that supports our efforts to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. Our vision is inspired by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to support the nation’s youth, improve their capabilities, and strengthen their effective role in carrying on the journey of success. DEWA adopts an integrated strategy to qualify young people to participate in various areas of national work. Youth human resources at DEWA include 3,397 employees between 18 and 35 years old, comprising 30% of the total workforce. It includes employees from 36 nationalities, while 63% of them are Emirati. DEWA’s Youth Council is an important supporter of our efforts to involve young people in sustainable development and enhance Dubai’s position as a global hub for clean energy and green economy,” added Al Tayer.

DEWA’s Youth Council launched many initiatives and more than 10 communication platforms from October 2019 until August 2022 to support bridges of communication among DEWA’s youth employees. It also organised more than 65 events, nearly 25 awareness lectures, 4 educational trips and field visits. It participated in seven international forums and conferences, and a number of council members were delegated to two national and international programmes. DEWA’s youth employees’ happiness with the Council’s activities and initiatives reached 94% in 2021.

Over the past two years, the Council participated in several panel discussions held during Expo 2020 Dubai and MENA Climate Week 2022. It continues its efforts to enhance preparations for the UAE’s hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in 2023.

“The Youth Council is increasing its efforts to keep pace with DEWA’s active role in promoting the efforts of the UAE and Dubai to strengthen cooperation between the various segments of society, and invest in young people, to ensure a brighter and more sustainable future,” said Aysha Mohammad Alremeithi, DEWA’s Youth Council President.