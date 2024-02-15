Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has made exceptional achievements in compliance with government standards related to accessibility of People of Determination (POD) to its website and smart app. DEWA’s smart app scored 10/10 for the fourth consecutive year, and its website scored 100% for the third consecutive year, according to the 2023 POD Accessibility Evaluation Report by Digital Dubai Authority.

“We are committed to developing DEWA’s digital services in accordance with the government standards and best international practices to facilitate the access of employees and customers of determination. This is in line with the National Strategy for Innovation, which aims to make the UAE one of the most innovative nations in the world and utilise digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to elevate performance and improve the lives of all segments of society. This also supports the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of creating an inclusive society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for people of determination and their families, as well as the ‘My Community... a City for Everyone’ initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to transform Dubai into an accessible city for people of determination. We constant develop DEWA’s digital channels to keep pace with the highest local and international standards to facilitate the access of all customers with their various needs to our services, anytime anywhere,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Ease of access to information

DEWA is keen to facilitate the access of its customers of determination with their various needs to information and services through its digital channels. This include DEWA’s website (www.dewa.gov.ae) and smart app on various platforms.

DEWA’s website

DEWA’s website includes a digital sign language interpreter powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance the accessibility of information and translate the webpage content into sign language for people of determination with hearing disability. This feature is available on DEWA’s website 24/7. The colour of the website may be changed to suit customers with colour blindness. The font size can also be enlarged to make it easier for the visually impaired to read. The website also includes an accessibility feature and image description to help customers of determination get information on an image by clicking on it, while the shortcut feature reduces texts and facilitates navigation between web pages.

DEWA’s smart app

DEWA’s smart app is compatible with various smart phones and devices and has several features to enhance the experience of people of determination. These include screen reader and changing the screen colour to suit the needs of customers with visual impairment. It also provides easy ways to enter data through lists, radio buttons, check boxes, or by automatically entering known information such as date, time, and location.

Smart and inclusive services for people of determination

DEWA provides the Ash’ir service round the clock for hearing-impaired customers to communicate directly with the Customer Care Centre using sign language. It also provides the Hayak service, an online text and video-chat service on DEWA’s smart app and website for customers to communicate directly with its call centre staff. Rammas, DEWA’s virtual employee, uses AI to answer written queries and audio chat in Arabic and English. The Smart Response service for technical reports for electricity and water services prioritises people of determination, senior citizens, and people on life-support equipment. DEWA also provides detailed explanation and alternative text features in its videos. In addition, the WhatsApp service supported by AI is available for customers to communicate with DEWA 24/7 on 046019999 for all customer service enquiries.