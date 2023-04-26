Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), met with Dr. Christian Weedbrook, Founder and CEO of Xanadu, a leading Canadian quantum computing company and a portfolio company of Forward Investments, DEWA’s investment arm in disruptive technologies.

The meeting, which was held at DEWA’s head office, discussed the latest developments in quantum computing technology and its potential impact on the energy sector. The two sides also discussed possible strategic cooperation between DEWA and Xanadu to develop and implement innovative solutions that improve the efficiency and reliability of energy systems.

During the meeting, Al Tayer highlighted the importance of quantum computing in addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges, such as climate change and energy sustainability. He also highlighted DEWA’s efforts to provide the best global solutions, experiences and practices in line with its vision to be a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050.

Al Tayer emphasised DEWA’s commitment to benefit from advanced technologies to provide seamless, proactive, integrated, and specialised services that meet customers’ expectations. In 2018, DEWA launched a training programme on quantum computing to look for new quantum computing solutions in the production, transmission and distribution of energy and water, and consumption management. The programme also aims to identify the challenges that quantum computing can deal with, considering its immense computing power compared to classical computers.

Dr. Weedbrook commended DEWA’s efforts in promoting sustainable development. He talked about the latest developments of his company, which is one of the world’s leading companies in quantum computing, including advanced quantum hardware and software solutions. Xanadu has developed Pennylane, one of the first and most used open-source software library for quantum computing and application development. It is also one of the first quantum hardware makers which has announced quantum supremacy, an experimental demonstration of the dominance and advantage of quantum computers over classical computers.

The meeting concluded with the two sides emphasising the importance of cooperation, exchanging knowledge and expertise in quantum computing, and commitment to promoting a sustainable future. This can be achieved by taking advantage of the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

-Ends-

